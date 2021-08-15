Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Raising Kanan's Patina Miller Was 'Laughing' at the Sight of Her Character's '80s Mullet Wig

By Dory Jackson
Posted by 
People
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarring on Power Book III: Raising Kanan allowed Patina Miller to take an unexpected trip down memory lane. Audiences are first introduced to Miller's character Raquel "Raq" Thomas on the premiere episode of Raising Kanan — a '90s-set prequel series following the early years of 50 Cent's Power character, Kanan Stark — wearing a mullet-style haircut in 1985. The bold look reminded Miller, 36, of a cut she once had as a young teen.

people.com

Comments / 1

People

People

123K+
Followers
29K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patina Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wig#Celebrity News#Memory Lane#Starz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent & Patina Miller Have A Back-And-Forth Over Taraji P. Henson Comparison

We all know that 50 Cent knows how to ruffle a few feathers online. The rapper's mastered the art of online trolling better than most people. It results in hilarious moments but tense ones, as well. This morning, what Fif thought was a compliment turned out to earn him a scathing reply from one of the stars in the Power spin-off.
Musicshorelinemedia.net

50 Cent on new series ‘Raising Kanan,' his passion for music

Entertainment mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson says his latest installment in the “Power” franchise, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” is loosely based on his New York City upbringing during the early 1990s. The “In Da Club” rapper also says he hasn’t lost his passion for making music. (Aug. 13) Subscribe...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The war between Raq and ‘Nique continues in episode 5 of Raising Kanan

Power Book III: Raising Kanan each chapter gets more complex. Is that the conflicts between the characters are increasingly noted, the secrets come to light and the betrayals, of course, too. This Sunday the series will premiere its episode 5 and it will be just one away from the end of the season. We tell you everything about what will happen in this latest installment that will be broadcast on the platform StarzPlay, your original string.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

How Jennifer Coolidge’s Fabulous ‘White Lotus’ Caftans Made Her ‘Classy, Kooky’ Character

HBO’s “The White Lotus” comes to an end on Sunday, at least for now. Mike White’s drama series will be back for a second season with a new location and new hotel guests. Viewers can spend one final episode luxuriating in the show’s uneasy mix of sun, disfunction, luxury and loathing amidst a setting of tropical splendor. Several characters have had notable style moments during the six episodes, thanks to costume designer Alex Bovaird, who pulled together a closet tailored to each of the wealthy characters checking in to the luxury resort. Alexandra Daddario’s newlywed character Rachel, for example, was influenced...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Why Is Juke Box’s Relationship With Marvin So Broken?

Jukebox is Kanan’s cousin and his uncle Marvin’s daughter. In the original Power series, we had the chance to briefly meet the older Jukebox, who appeared in a few episodes in the fourth season as a dirty cop and one of the deadliest female gangsters the franchise has ever seen. While Power Book III: Raising Kanan is centered on the upbringing of Kanan Stark, Jukebox’s story is just as important as she and Marvin play a vital role in the family business. It’s clear from the first episode that Jukebox has been raised so much differently than Kanan. Whereas Raq makes Kanan’s education a priority and is hell-bent on keeping the family drug dealing business away from her son, Marvin has already introduced Jukebox to the world of crime. It’s easy to forget that Jukebox is Marvin’s daughter. After all, in the past five episodes, we have seen her interact with everyone on the show, including Lou Lou, Kanan, Raq, and even her new love interests parents. It’s very rare to see the father and daughter in the same scene. So what’s the deal between these two, and why does it seem like they are growing further and further apart in each episode?
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Molly Shannon Reveals How Tragedy Inspired Her Comedic Career and ‘SNL’ Character Mary Katherine Gallagher

Molly Shannon has made audiences laugh for years, notably during her time on Saturday Night Live, but the comedic actress has a tragic past that she’s mostly kept quiet about. However, she opened up about that tragedy in an interview posted Sunday by The Los Angeles Times. When Shannon was 4, her mother, younger sister and cousin were killed in a car accident. Her dad was at the wheel and was driving under the influence; he was injured but survived. “I was very heartbroken and very sad and just trying to hold it all together as a kid,” said the actress, who...
TV SeriesTVLine

The Conners: 5 MIA Roseanne Characters' Absences Explained

Remember when Roseanne and Dan had four children? Or when Jackie was married with a kid of her own?. It’s no secret that The Conners — and before it, the Roseanne revival — have played fast and loose with continuity, specifically when it comes to which characters have been swept under the rug (along with Dan’s death and the family’s Season 9 lottery windfall). Some absences have been explained on screen — one of which had to be addressed due to a legacy cast member’s death — while others have been clarified only in conversation with producers. What follows is a list of those explanations.
TV & VideosPopculture

Classic Sitcom Star Reveals She Is Broke Years After Abrupt Cancellation

Grace Under Fire star Brett Butler has fallen under hard times. Her situation is so dire that one of her closest friends launched a GoFundMe page to help her. Butler, 63, was making $250,000 per episode at the height of her fame, but she told The Hollywood Reporter this month she is "ashamed" of her current situation. She was close to homelessness at one point.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 5: Malcolm Howard is Kanan’s dad

We anticipated that there would be a big twist coming on Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 5 — it was just hard to assume that THIS is the twist we were getting. At the conclusion of tonight’s episode, it was revealed that Detective Malcolm Howard could very well be the father of Kanan Stark. For the entirety of the show to date that was not the assumption; however, Howard getting Kanan’s birthday in questioning revealed that the kid was younger than he first realized. That meant that Kanan’s supposed father was actually incarcerated at the time he would have been conceived. There was no conjugal visit at the time, and it looked as though Raq was hiding something up her sleeve.
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Power Book III: How the Twist About Kanan's Father Could Set Up the Future of the Series

Starz's Raising Kanan is giving us more backstory on Kanan Stark's life before Power, but the latest revelation about his father is one twist we didn't see coming. Set in the 1990s, the prequel series documents how Kanan — originally played by 50 Cent on Power and played by Mekai Curtis on Raising Kanan — first got involved in drug dealing. As Kanan's mother, Raq (Patina Miller), brings him into her operation, a detective named Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps) begins to butt heads with Raq. In episode two, it becomes clear that Malcolm and Raq have some history, and in episode five, their relationship is teased even further.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...

Comments / 1

Community Policy