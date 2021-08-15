Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Thai riot police, anti-gov't protesters clash in Bangkok

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BdoKP_0bSHa8As00

Thai riot police fired tear gas and sprayed water cannons Sunday as more than 100 anti-government protestors marched on an army base in the capital Bangkok where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has his residence.

The group of mainly young demonstrators pelted the police lines that blocked their way, hurling rocks, fireworks and small explosives known as “ping-pong bombs.”

Images on Thai television showed a police traffic control booth in flames.

Sunday marked the fourth time in the past seven days that protestors and police have fought in the Din Daeng area of the city.

Demonstrators are calling for Prayuth’s resignation over his perceived bungling of the government’s coronavirus vaccination program. Thailand has seen infection rates surge in the past few weeks while vaccination rates remain low.

But the protests are also part of a wider push for sweeping political change that includes the resignation of the government, a new constitution and – most contentious of all – fundamental reform of the powerful but opaque monarchy

Elsewhere, thousands of protestors in vehicles and riding motorbikes gathered for a mobile anti-government rally. They met in three locations to hear speeches before slowly driving around the city. By staying in vehicles they hoped to minimize participants’ potential exposure to COVID-19.

One of the main organizers, Nattawut Saikua, a veteran activist and former deputy minister, appealed to those taking part to keep it peaceful, saying violence would alienate many potential supporters.

As police and protesters clashed in the Din Daeng area, Nattawut went to the scene to ask the protestors to disperse.

“We are not here for violence. We’re not here to beat the officers or riot police. We’re here to beat Prayuth Chan-ocha,” he said.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

377K+
Followers
96K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nattawut Saikua
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangkok#Riot Police#Protest Riot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
AdvocacyThe Guardian

Australia anti-lockdown rallies: protesters violently clash with police in Melbourne

Anti-lockdown protesters clashed violently with police as thousands of unmasked people marched through the streets of Melbourne on Saturday. Victoria police said they had made 218 arrests and that six officers were hospitalised during a series of altercations. Police said in a statement the majority of the estimated 4,000 demonstrators “came with violence in mind”.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

'Antifa' thugs clash with anti-mask protesters in bloody skirmish, 1 stabbed

Antifa thugs clashed with anti-mask protesters outside Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday afternoon resulting in multiple injuries. "Breaking: Brutal right-wing vs antifa brawl breaks out at anti-mask protest in Los Angeles," journalist Andy Ngo tweeted Saturday along with a video from videographer Sean Carmitchel who was at the scene. "One of the antifa who charges in to fight gets pummeled to the ground. A woman trying to help him gets hit on the head. The antifa end up retreating."
ProtestsThe Guardian

Anti-vaccine protesters clash with police outside former BBC HQ, years after it moved out – video

A group of anti-vaccine protesters stormed what they thought was a major BBC building on Monday, apparently unaware the corporation largely moved out almost a decade ago. Rather than target the BBC’s news operation, which they hold responsible for promoting Covid-19 vaccines, a handful of protesters gained access to Television Centre in west London, which is now predominantly rented by ITV to film its daytime shows such as Good Morning Britain and This Morning.
ProtestsWRAL

Thai police fire rubber bullets, tear gas at virus protest

BANGKOK — Thai police clashed for the second time in four days on Tuesday with protesters angry over the government's handling of a coronavirus surge and a lack of progress in political reform. Lines of police, backed by trucks spraying jets from water cannons, fired tear gas and rubber bullets...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Thai police face off again with protesters near PM's residence

BANGKOK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Thai police clashed with protesters for a second successive day on Wednesday, after hundreds sought to rally near the residence of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to demand his resignation for mismanaging the country's coronavirus crisis. Hundreds of protesters threw paint at a line of riot...
ProtestsNew York Post

Thai police use water cannon to tackle protest against PM

BANGKOK, Aug 17 – Police in Thailand used water cannon to break up a demonstration at the national police headquarters on Tuesday, a day after clashes during which a young protester was left in a coma with a bullet lodged in his head. Protesters gathered in central Bangkok for a...
Protestswashingtonnewsday.com

Thousands take part in anti-Thai PM convoy protests.

Thousands take part in anti-Thai PM convoy protests. Thousands of protestors gathered in Bangkok’s major shopping area on Sunday, one of several mobile protests across Thailand calling for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha to quit over the coronavirus pandemic’s handling. The kingdom is dealing with its worst outbreak to date, with...
ProtestsTribTown.com

Russian police detain journalists who back media freedom

MOSCOW — Russian police on Saturday detained several journalists who protested authorities’ decision to label a top independent TV channel as a “foreign agent.”. The journalists held individual pickets outside the main headquarters of the country’s top domestic security agency, the FSB, on Moscow’s Lubyanka Square. They held placards such...
WorldVoice of America

Myanmar Military Arrests More Journalists

Myanmar's military government has arrested two more local journalists, army-owned television reported on Saturday, the latest among dozens of detentions in a sweeping crackdown on the media since a February 1 coup. Sithu Aung Myint, a columnist for news site Frontier Myanmar and commentator with Voice of America radio, and...
Asiahot96.com

Thai monarchy budget survives rare calls for cuts in parliament

BANGKOK (Reuters) – The Thai government’s allocation of 8.76 billion baht ($262 million) for the monarchy in the next fiscal year survived unprecedented calls for cuts by opposition lawmakers during parliamentary proceedings that concluded on Sunday. The questions over the royal budget in parliament’s lower house followed criticism of the...
Politicstheedgemarkets.com

Thai Parliament passes US$93 bil budget as outlook dims

(Aug 22): Thailand’s parliament approved the nation’s annual budget that seeks to ramp up spending on tackling the Covid-19 outbreak, while slashing outlays for defense and education with the government revenue coming under pressure from a worsening growth outlook. The 3.1 trillion baht (US$93 billion) spending plan for the fiscal...
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy