STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Greencroft Playground in Bay Terrace is getting an $8.4 million makeover. Borough President James Oddo, Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), and Borough Parks Commissioner Lynda Ricciardone gathered Wednesday at the playground next to P.S. 53 to announce new funding allocated towards renovating the space. The park will feature new upper and lower playgrounds as well as a new comfort station, which is currently under construction.