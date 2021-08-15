Cancel
Movies

Monday Movie Night

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Monday we bring you Big Trouble In Little China, we also have themed cocktails and free popcorn for you to enjoy!. Come see Kurt Russell doing his best John Wayne impression in Big Trouble In Little China, Free Popcorn is on offer + fun themed cocktails & drink offers. Entry is free we just require a £5 per person deposit to secure a seat, this will be taken off your final bar bill.

Kurt Russell
John Wayne
#Movie Night#Food Drink#Free Popcorn
