Monday Movie Night

Enjoy a movie under the stars, as Newport News Parks, Recreation & Tourism presents Family Movie Night on Saturday, August 28. Grab your lawn chairs and blankets to watch “Tom & Jerry” (2021 version) on the lawn at the city’s new outdoor event space. Located at 401 Oriana Road, this is the first event the city has hosted at the site since the former K-mart building was demolished in 2020. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 8 p.m. Parking is free in the lot adjacent to the event space. Free popcorn will be provided (while supplies last) and guests can purchase food and drinks from on-site vendors Jubilee Fun Foods and Marco’s Pizza. Social distancing will be followed. For more information, call 757-926-1400. About the movie: “Tom & Jerry” is rated PG. The film is a deep dive into the annals of history to explore the moment when Tom first crossed paths with his nemesis, Jerry. As the furry foes meet for the first time and butt heads, so begins a decades-long rivalry full of whimsical hijinks. Based on the original characters developed by William Hanna.