Former German international and Bayern Munich scoring legend Gerd Muller has died at age 75. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2015, and has spent the last several years in a specialized care facility. He was on the German National Team when it won the 1974 World Cup and fueled Bayern Munich to it’s 1967 and 1972 Euro Championship wins. Muller scored a record 566 goals in 607 matches for Bayern Munich, and 68 goals in 62 caps for West Germany. He ended his career in the USA from 1979-81 where he played in the NASL for Ft. Lauderdale Strikers before retiring in 1982 and returning to Germany.