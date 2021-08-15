Cancel
Good Luck Getting In These Pants – I'm Never Taking Them Off

By Amber Gibson
Daily Beast
Cover picture for the articleScouting Report: The Cozy Earth bamboo joggers are soft, breathable, and extremely comfortable. I wear them basically everywhere, from the gym to the grocery store. Let’s just get straight to the point: my Cozy Earth bamboo joggers are the most comfortable pants I've ever owned. They're perfect for long plane rides, morning walks on the beach, running errands, and watching Netflix curled up on the couch while overindulging in ice cream straight from the pint.

ApparelHelloGiggles

I'm 5'2" and Never Thought I Could Wear Maxi Dresses Until I Tried This Brand

As someone who's barely 5'2", I long ago accepted that not every trend or style is going to fit my body, at least not without some serious alternations. Crop tops? They work, but only when they're meant to be way shorter than they appear when I put them on. Non-skinny jeans? Forget about it—the bottoms will drag so low on the floor that they'll be dirty in seconds. Sure, shopping in stores' petite sections and spending money on hemming has helped, but there are some types of clothing I just don't even bother trying as I know they're not gonna work, such as maxi dresses.
whowhatwear

I'm Already in Love With Gucci's Accessories—Now I Can Monogram Them, Too

As a fashion editor, I'm constantly observing the outfits those around me are wearing. I'll shamelessly ask where someone got their coat, shoes, belt, jewelry—you name it. While walking in West Hollywood the other day, I passed by a woman sporting a Gucci bag that I'd been eyeing, and when I looked closer, I noticed initials monogrammed on the leather. I immediately whipped out my phone and checked the Gucci site to see if I, too, could personalize my future items. I didn't think I could love the designer's pieces any more than I already did, but apparently I was wrong. The addition of a monogram makes Gucci's accessories that much more special. I'm already plotting holiday gifts for my family, anniversary presents for my fiancé, and, well, treats for me. Want to see some of the pieces you can personalize? Keep scrolling.
ApparelDaily Beast

These Cord Shorts Are My New Wardrobe Staple

Scouting Report: The Fatigue Cord Shorts are stylish thanks to exposed pockets, and a retro-inspired corduroy design, but boast a comfortable elastic waistband and a perfect inseam for all-day comfort. Finding a good pair of shorts for men is trickier than it sounds. The inseam is so often hard to...
ApparelDaily Beast

Allbirds’ Best New Product Isn’t Shoes. It’s Athleticwear.

Scouting Report: Allbirds' athleticwear is made from natural fibers, including the brand's Merino Wool fabric. It's breathable, lightweight, and comfortable no matter the workout. I highly recommend the Run Shorts. There was a time where I assumed every other person in the New York City area owned Allbirds. The comfortable,...
Daily Beast

These Beach Sandals Just Became My Everyday Sandals

Scouting Report: These comfy sandals from OluKai go from the beach to the boardwalk and beyond. As an avid hiker, biker, and outdoors enthusiast, I usually find myself in activity-specific, somewhat constraining footwear like heavy hiking boots and clip-in cycling cleats. As such, I’m always looking for an opportunity to let my dogs breathe a bit.
POPSUGAR

I Never Thought I'd Wear My Natural Hair on My Wedding Day, but I'm So Happy I Did

Throughout my childhood, my natural hair was the main thing that made me stand out as a mixed Black girl in my predominantly white community, and I resented it for that. For years, I begged my parents to let me dye it blond, asked my hairstylist to break out the thinning shears at each appointment, and religiously straightened every strand before school. I viewed myself as less beautiful than my white classmates and felt ashamed. I was teased incessantly by peers of both genders, constantly getting told that my hair was frizzy, poufy, "ghetto," and altogether too much. I never tried to learn how to care for my hair in its natural state because I was too obsessed with trying to change it into something it would never be.
Entertainmentsportswar.com

Good Luck to Boots. Hope Buzz can get his drinking under control.

VT student conduct review casualty? Leave before losing? ** -- 1980VT 08/19/2021 08:04AM. I wish Boots the best as he continues his journey down .. -- Snape 08/18/2021 2:48PM. Well, it was Buzz who originally recruited him and believed in him. -- Hokiestud 08/18/2021 4:06PM. Buzz / atm is like...
Hair CareGreatist

Greatist Goods: I Tried Sugaring My Legs at Home and I’ll Never Shave Again

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. As a thick-haired, sensitive-skinned gal, I have spent more time than I’m willing to admit trying to find ways to remove my hair without absolutely destroying my skin in the process.
Makeupmusingsofamuse.com

“I’m Just Sitting Here Watching the Wheels Go Round and Round I Really Love to Watch Them Roll”

I do admit that I can be a complete b1tch when it comes to repetitive releases or beauty trends that make a come back. Like many of you I’ve collected and worn makeup for many, many, many years and like many of you I feel like I’ve seen everything to a point that maybe there isn’t anything else to see. Maybe there aren’t any brand new, exciting innovations left. Maybe there are no more “WOW I NEED THAT!” moments to be had. Maybe there is nothing left that will send us into a makeup frenzy.
Amomama

Clerk Mocked Poor Elderly Woman Who Couldn't Afford to Buy a Dress, Gets Taught a Lesson – Story of the Day

A clothing store salesman was exasperated when an older woman wasted his time trying on a dress and shoes she couldn’t afford. Gets taught a lesson in the end. Garrett had been working at the most important boutique in town for several years. He loved his job and had been promoted to the personal styling area, which meant that his main clients were pretty wealthy.
Best Life

Never Wear This One Thing on a Plane, Flight Attendant Warns

Deciding what to wear on the airplane is a decision you'll have to live with for hours. Finding the sweet spot between being comfortable but not looking like you're wearing pajamas when you check in to your hotel can be a challenge. There's also the additional conundrum of finding a way to dress appropriately for the weather at the location you're taking off from, while also being dressed comfortably for the temperature at the place you're flying into. But if you've got one last summer vacation coming up, there's one thing you should absolutely not wear. A flight attendant recently urged passengers to avoid wearing one particular article of clothing on a plane. Read on to find out what it is.
Petspawtracks.com

How long can you leave a cat alone? Not as long as you think

Your cat might appear fiercely independent, but if you need to be away from home for a while, that doesn’t necessarily mean that your cat can spend long periods alone. Cats can spend hours alone quite happily, but extending that time by days can be stressful and upsetting for your cat, even if he seems to do just fine without you around. If you’re planning a vacation, a work trip, or any other occasion that will keep you out of the home, then it’s also important to plan for your cat’s care and companionship. This can help keep your cat both safe and happy, and it will give you better peace of mind during your time away.
Sun Chronicle

Bill Gouveia: Yes, I'm getting old

We are entering what is often referred to as the dog days of summer, a phrase which may be more insulting to dogs than it is to summer. But during this period, I often find myself mindlessly reflecting on things that have crossed my mind during the first part of this year.
Beauty & Fashionpurewow.com

I'm a Beauty Editor and Here Are the 5 Things I’m Never Spending Money on Again Post-Pandemic

If I were to describe my pre-pandemic spending habits in a word, it would be “relaxed.” If I were to be more honest with myself, the word would be “careless.” I prioritized convenience over all else, so if I could get lunch taken care of with a few quick taps on my phone or book a last-minute mani to ease the stress of modern-day life, I didn’t hesitate to spend the money. This, I realize, comes from a place of immense privilege, but let me also be clear: I was definitely living at or just beyond my means throughout most of my 20s.
Wide Open Country

These 7 Gifts Under $5 Are Very Funny, Oddly Useful, and Totally Inexpensive

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. No matter the circumstance, it never hurts to have a quality and inexpensive gift on hand (or in mind) for your loved ones. You don't need a special occasion to enjoy the act of giving, and these ideas make it easier than ever. When you don't have time to DIY but want to show your friends or family that they're on your mind, consider these gifts under $5 for a convenient go-to.
Beauty & FashionSHAPE

These Plush Bath Towels Dry My Thick, Curly Hair Twice as Fast

For most of my adult life, I haven't really paid attention to the quality of towels in my apartment. I would go to Homegoods and grab a stack of linens when my current towels began to look dull and worn, or I would leave it up to my roommate. After all, it's just a towel. That's what I thought until I found my new favorite, super-plush towels from Brooklinen.

