Mr. CFB No. 13: Florida

As late as Dec. 12 of last season, the Florida Gators still had legitimate dreams of making the College Football Playoffs. They were 8-1 with the only loss being by three (41-38) at Texas A&M.

Beat LSU in the Swamp and Alabama in the SEC championship and the Gators would be in college football’s Final Four.

But thanks to a thrown shoe that will live in infamy, LSU beat Florida 37-34. Then the Gators took Alabama to the limit in Atlanta before falling 52-46.

Then Florida, literally and figuratively, did not show up against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl, losing 55-20.

So with only nine starters returning and the loss of receiver Kyle Pitts, the No. 4 pick in the draft, and quarterback Kyle Trask (A Heisman finalist) people want to know if the Gators will take a little step back or a big step back in 2021. The consensus is that Florida will be second to Georgia in the SEC East. But will a team like Kentucky or Missouri be challenging Florida for the No. 2 spot in the division?

Two big questions have to be answered:

1—Can Emory Jones be an every-down quarterback in the SEC? Jones has played in 24 games for Florida as a backup to Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask. Jones has great athletic ability and he’ll be coached by Dan Mullen, the quarterback whisperer.

2--Can the defense improve? The Gators gave up 30.8 points per game (eighth in the SEC) and 144 points in their last three games. DC Todd Grantham is starting to feel the heat

Alabama comes to The Swamp on Sept. 18, the Gators go to LSU on Oct. 16 and, of course, there is the Cocktail Party with Georgia in Jacksonville on Oct. 30. The rest of the schedule looks manageable.

Stay tuned. It could be a very interesting year in Gainesville.

Note: The above photo is of Florida quarterback Emory Jones playing against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30, 2020. The photo is credited to Tim Heitman.