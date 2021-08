GREEN BAY, Wis. — When the Jets learned of defensive end Carl Lawson’s ruptured Achilles, it was difficult news to process. But the main thing keeping spirits up, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi said after Saturday’s 23-14 preseason victory over Green Bay, has been Lawson himself. Since being carted off the field with a season-ending injury during Thursday’s joint practice with Green Bay, Lawson has posted encouraging messages to his social media and motivated his teammates.