Leicester City’s first game of the Premier League season sealed off beautifully with a narrow 1-0 win over the enticing Wolverhampton Wanderers. The challenge for both sides was about which predator was hungrier. The result that the Foxes extracted from their first home game of the season was not very fashionable. Understandably so as the manager, Brendan Rodgers did not have the services of several prominent players to his command.