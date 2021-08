The Queen of Pop took to Instagram today to share photos from her recent birthday bash with her family. In a series of images shared to the platform, Madonna showed off her birthday fit, which included a pleated aquamarine dress from Versace, a gold textured belt cinched at her waist, and layers of chunky gold necklaces and eclectic rings. Madonna also shared photos featuring her children—Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone—and her boyfriend, dancer Ahlamalik Williams. And the singer posed by herself for a few shots, showing off her luxe ensemble for the evening.