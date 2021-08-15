Takeaways from New York Giants 12-7 loss to the Jets

The New York Giants played a preseason game for the first time in two years and there were plenty of things to takeaway from Saturday’s 12-7 loss to the New York Jets.

Following an increasing trend around the league, head coach Joe Judge elected to play only a handful of starters. It created additional opportunities for reserves and 53-man roster hopefuls to get significant playing time before the first rounds of cuts.

Let’s dive into our takeaways from the New York Giants first preseason game of the year.

Problems up front

The Giants’ offensive line remains a concern. This is probably why, with the exception of left guard Shane Lemieux (knee), the projected starters played the first three series of the game.

New York struggled to win in the trenches against the Jets. On the second offensive play of the game, Kenny Wiggins surrendered a quarterback by defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins. On third down, right tackle Matt Peart was beaten on an outside rush by Bryce Huff for a sack. In total, the Giants allowed five sacks.

If the Giants are going to have success this season the offensive line must improve significantly than it played against the Jets. Expect their miscues to be addressed repeatedly this week at practice and in film study.

New York Giants still looking for No. 2 running back

The Giants won’t rush Saquon Barkley back from a torn ACL. So, while he’s making significant progress, someone needs to step up behind him on the depth chart. Devonta Booker currently hold the No. 2 role, but Corey Clement is making it a battle.

Clement was more productive on Saturday night, rushing for 32 yards on five carries to Booker’s 12 yards on three carries. But Clement had one crucial mistake, fumbling the ball inside the Jets five-yard line.

With Barkley not expected to play in the preseason as he recovers from his torn ACL , the battle to be his backup is one of the most intriguing battles of the summer.

Shaky quarterback play

With Daniel Jones sitting out, quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Clayton Thorson completed 8-of-23 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. Neither quarterback flashed trustworthy decision-making and Thorson’s sack in the end zone sealed the win for the Jets.

Considering that Jones has missed games in each of his two years due to injury, a capable backup is imperative for the Giants. Don’t be surprised if the Giants bring in a veteran quarterback to camp this week to compete with Glennon and Thorson.

David Sills continues to make plays

The Giants’ receiving core is as deep as it has been in several years. Everyone knows about Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay , Darius Slayton, John Ross, and rookie Kadarius Toney.

But there’s another receiver catching eyes in training camp. Former West Virginia wide receiver David Sills V. Sills had another impressive showing against the Jets, catching three passes for 49 yards including a 37-yarder down the left sideline. Sills’ performance could go a long way when roster decisions are made.

