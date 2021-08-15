Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Oscar Winner Danis Tanovic on Sarajevo Opener ‘Neighborhood Affair,’ Upcoming Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

By Christopher Vourlias
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q5tsL_0bSHYNKG00

Describing its world premiere on the opening night of the Sarajevo Film Festival as “magic,” Oscar-winning Bosnian director Danis Tanović (“No Man’s Land”) called his latest feature “a love letter to our city,” offering it as a beacon of hope in troubled times to the people of Sarajevo.

Speaking to Variety the day after the premiere, Tanović described an emotional night as his feel-good film “ Not So Friendly Neighborhood Affair ” opened the festival’s 27th edition.

“For me, the Sarajevo Film Festival is my home. Sarajevo is my home,” he said. “Last night was beautiful, because…we are getting out of this dire situation in which we were in a bad place for quite some time. We still are – we didn’t get out of this mess yet. So to put a bit of humor and a funny look on everything we’ve gone through helps. Last night was beautiful because everybody came out happy.”

Seated outside the Sarajevo National Theater, a lively hub of activity throughout the festival where he was interrupted by friends and well-wishers, Tanović also teased details of his next feature film, “The Panther Queen,” which is based on the real-life story of the Pink Panthers, an international network of jewel thieves with roots in the Balkan region.

“It’s a complicated story,” he said. “They call them the Pink Panthers, but they were never an organization. It’s more like a spider web, where they know each other and they use different people” to commit their crimes. Across decades of daring heists, the group is alleged to have stolen up to $1 billion worth of jewels.

“If you go and steal diamonds, they give you two years. But if it’s organized [crime], then you get 20 years,” the director continued. “So the police and Interpol invented this thing, the Pink Panthers, which doesn’t really exist in order to put them in prison for much longer time.”

“Not So Friendly Neighborhood Affair” tells the story of restaurant rivals who become embroiled in a competition over who makes Sarajevo’s best ćevapi, a grilled minced meat dish beloved in Bosnia and Herzegovina and throughout the Balkans. Shot in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic on a shoestring budget of €250,000 ($295,000), the film is a testament to the enduring ties that bind the people of Sarajevo, with the director describing it as a movie “made in friendship and love.”

To pull it off, Tanović enlisted a number of long-time collaborators. “I called all the people that I usually work with. I said, ‘Look, this is the story. We have a small budget. We need to shoot in 20 days.’ And we shot it,” he said. “Everything was finished – the shooting, the post-production – in three months.”

Much of the cast and crew gave up their summer holidays to shepherd the film to the finish line, and even then, just by a whisker: Tanović only arrived in Sarajevo with the final cut on Thursday, after wrapping up the sound mix in Slovenia.

The coronavirus pandemic also posed its own challenges. “It was tough,” said the director. “One month prior to the shoot, we didn’t know if we were going to even be able to go into the street, because we were in lockdown.” As coronavirus case numbers in Bosnia plateaued and then began to taper off this spring, the director and his crew took to the streets of Sarajevo to shoot – even as they remained vigilant of the looming threat of the pandemic, which figures heavily in the movie’s script.

Born in the city of Zenica, Tanović was raised in Sarajevo, where he attended the Academy of Performing Arts. His studies were cut short by the outbreak of war in 1992, and for two years he and his colleague Dino Mustafić led a film crew that followed the Army of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, producing footage that would subsequently appear in news reports and films about the war and the siege of Sarajevo. In 1994, he left the country to continue his studies in Belgium, returning several years later to make his directorial debut with “No Man’s Land.”

It would prove to be a turning point for local cinema. Before the Bosnian War, Sarajevo was the capital of a thriving film industry, producing filmmakers such as Emir Kusturica, who won the Palme d’Or in Cannes in 1985 for “When Father Was Away on Business,” and the festival’s best director prize four years later for “Time of the Gypsies.” But the war – and the near four-year siege of the city – destroyed everything from film studios and equipment to archive materials and legal documents. Many natives fled, taking a good part of the city’s cultural legacy with them.

The 2002 Oscar win for “No Man’s Land,” a darkly comic parable about the Bosnian War, played a key role in reshaping the industry’s fortunes. After winning the award, Tanović said he lobbied the government to provide more support for local filmmakers, just as a new generation was emerging from the ashes of the war. That cinematic revival would lead to films such as Jasmila Žbanić’s 2006 Berlin Golden Bear winner “Grbavica: The Land of My Dreams,” proving that the small Bosnian film industry could punch above its weight.

Yet today, public support for cinema has slowed to a trickle, far outpaced by funding in neighboring countries. Last year, the Bosnian Film Fund issued just €630,000 ($743,000) in grants for the development and production of films. “What can you make with that money? You can’t really shoot films like that,” said Tanović. “There’s much more of a cultural heritage and energy here than there is money. It’s an ongoing battle here with politicians, trying to make them understand.

“And still Bosnian cinematography manages to exist,” he added, pointing to the success of Žbanić’s latest feature, “Quo Vadis, Aida?,” which bowed in Venice last year before earning an Academy Award nomination for best international film. “It’s unbelievable when you think that we make one film per year and still manage to make it work.”

Tanović has in recent years been increasingly drawn to television, “where you can go deeper in the subject, and you have time to deal with characters, with themes, with things that you want to say,” he said. “It’s a different way of thinking and working. And I like it. So why not? Directing is like a muscle. If you don’t practice, you lose it.”

Since cutting his teeth on the six-part drama “Success,” the first series to launch on the short-lived HBO Adria label, Tanović has been tapped to direct the Serbian-Hungarian comedy-drama “Frust,” as well as an upcoming crime drama backed by a recently launched €9 million ($10.6 million) TV fund from Bosnia’s BH Telecom.

“I’m working on a few things at the same time. Whichever comes first, we do it,” he said. “I used to wait for years to make a film. And it just doesn’t make sense anymore…. As soon as one is ready, I go and shoot it.

“There are no rules,” he added. “We are inventing rules by the day. Whatever worked on the last film doesn’t work on the next one. The world is changing so fast.”

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

28K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danis Tanović
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Winner#Cannes Film Festival#Hbo#Sarajevo Film Festival#Bosnian#Balkan#Interpol#Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
CelebritiesVariety

Why ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Filmmakers Believe the Pop Icon’s Story Needed to Be Told By Women

The years 2020 and 2021 have delivered several nonfiction projects about fraught social issues and cultural figures that people had already been discussing for decades, from pop stars lampooned by the media to abuse allegations throughout Hollywood, and many more. At Variety‘s Virtual TV Fest: The Nominees (Documentary/Non Fiction Series), Emmy-nominated filmmakers divulged their methods of presenting such talked-about topics in new ways.
Los Angeles County, CAVariety

Hollywood Critics Association Cancels Sunday’s In-Person TV Awards, Shifts to Virtual on Aug. 29 (EXCLUSIVE)

The Hollywood Critics Assn. has scrapped its in-person HCA TV Awards, and will instead move the first-ever ceremony to a virtual event a week later. HCA chairman Scott Menzel said the decision was made due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County and the US. Instead, the show will stream on the HCA’s official YouTube channel at 5 p.m. on Aug. 29.
MusicVariety

‘Under the Volcano’ Review: Rockers Recall the Remote Island Where Luxurious ’80s Record-Making Had Its Last Stand

The music documentary “Under the Volcano” is essentially a travelogue — not so much for its setting, the island of Monserrat in the West Indies, although there are luscious drone shots aplenty, as for the trip it takes back to the pop world of the 1980s. The subject is super-producer George Martin’s short-lived AIR Studio on the Caribbean island, a magnet for big stars and even bigger recording budgets back in the boom time of the early MTV era, a time when “welcome to the jungle” meant you should put the record company on the hook for untold amounts of money to go record, as luxuriously as anyone ever has, in an actual jungle.
TV SeriesVariety

How the ‘Pose’ Team Pulled Off the Series Finale Diana Ross Ballroom Duet

The series finale of “Pose” was filled with joy, triumph and heartbreak as the groundbreaking show lost one beloved character (Billy Porter’s Pray Tell) but saw success for others, including Mj Rodriguez’s Blanca. Perhaps its most magnificent moment was the last ballroom scene that featured both of those characters. In...
MoviesScreendaily

CineLink projects line-up for Sarajevo 2021

Ten feature projects from Southeast Europe will compete for €46,000 (£38,973) in total prize money as part of the Sarajevo Film Festival’s Co-Production Market running in the CineLink industry Days that is a taking place as a hybrid event this year. The projects include Serbian director Marko Grba Singh’s Forget...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

The Open Reel Acquires ‘That Weekend,’ & More Deals as Locarno Draws to a Close (EXCLUSIVE)

As the 2021 Locarno Film Festival rounds its final bend, sales deals were still coming through. In one such pact, San Sebastian New Directors title “That Weekend” has been snapped up by leading Italian sales-production shingle The Open Reel. A debut feature from director Mara Pescio, the film tells the story of Julia who returns to the neighborhood she left years ago to recover money she hid in her home. The reunion prompts a life-changing confrontation with her daughter. The film is an Argentina-Brazil co-production hailing from Maravillacine,  Murillo Cine, Santiago Carabante and Persona Non Grata Pictures. Variety previously spoke with Pescio about her making...
MoviesScreendaily

Thai project ‘A Useful Ghost’ leads Locarno Open Doors winners

Projects from Indonesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, and the Philippines were among the winners of the 19th edition of Locarno’s Open Doors section which has concluded its three-year focus on Southeast Asia and Mongolia. Prizes were given to projects from the Open Doors Hub and Lab at the awards ceremony on Tuesday...
MoviesScreendaily

Cannes Camera d’Or winner ‘Murina’ secures UK-Ireland distributor (exclusive)

Modern Films has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic’s Camera d’Or-winning Murina from The Match Factory. The distributor is planning for a theatrical release in spring 2022, followed by a rollout across Modern’s virtual cinema platform Modern On Demand. Murina played in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes last month...
MoviesScreendaily

Asian Shadows picks up Venice Days opener ‘Shen Kong’ (exclusive)

Asian Shadows has picked up international rights to Chen Guan’s Shen Kong, which will premiere as the opening film of Venice Days at this year’s Venice Film Festival (September 1-11). Set during the Covid-19 pandemic in China, the film follows two lonely citizens of a city in lockdown, who wander...
WorldScreendaily

‘Not So Friendly Neighbourhood Affair’: Sarajevo Review

Dir: Danis Tanovic. Bosnia and Herzegovina/Turkey. 2021. 90 minutes. Two decades years after his internationally acclaimed Oscar-winner No Man’s Land, Bosnian writer-director Danis Tanovic delivers a limp comedy-drama suitable for home consumption with Not So Friendly Neighbourhood Affair (Deset u pola), a film which chronicles the not-so-interesting neighbourhood feud between veteran fast-food vendors on the sloping, cobbled streets of Sarajevo’s picturesque Old Town.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Nadav Lapid’s Cannes Jury Prize Winner ‘Ahed’s Knee’ Acquired by Kino Lorber for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Nadav Lapid’s thought-provoking film “Ahed’s Knee,” which just world premiered at Cannes and won the jury prize, has been acquired by Kino Lorber for North American distribution. “Ahed’s Knee” will have its North American premiere in the Special Presentations section at Toronto. The film, produced by Judith Lou Levy, nabbed the jury nod at Cannes ex aequo with “Memoria” and marks Lapid’s follow up to his Berlin Golden Bear winning movie “Synonyms” which Kino Lorber also handled. The New York-based distribution banner had previously worked with Lapid on “The Kindergarten Teacher,” which played at Cannes’ Critics’ Week in 2014. Represented in international...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Sarajevo Closing Film ‘Toma,’ a Biopic of Serbian Singer Toma Zdravković, Releases First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for “Toma,” Dragan Bjelogrlić’s biopic about Serbian singer Toma Zdravković, which closes the Sarajevo Film Festival. “Toma” is a portrait of the iconic singer-songwriter, who was born in the former Yugoslavia and was known as much for his music as his bohemian way of life. Released 30 years after his untimely death, the film will have its world premiere Aug. 20 at several open-air locations across Sarajevo. Told through parallel storylines, “Toma” charts Zdravković’s rise from humble, small-town beginnings to his place as one of the most beloved recording artists of his time,...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Grasshopper Buys U.S. Rights to Sarajevo-Bound Antifascist Doc ‘Landscapes of Resistance’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Grasshopper Film has acquired Marta Popivoda’s “Landscapes of Resistance,” a feature-length documentary about a 97-year-old antifascist fighter that premiered in Rotterdam and will compete this week at the Sarajevo Film Festival, Variety can reveal. The deal covers U.S. non-theatrical and digital distributions rights. “Landscapes of Resistance” tells the story of Sonja, who was one of the first female partisans in Yugoslavia and a member of the resistance in Auschwitz. For over 10 years, Popivoda and Sonja’s granddaughter, co-writer Ana Vujanović, recorded their conversations with the former resistance fighter. The documentary travels through the landscapes of her revolutionary past, as her memories...
MoviesScreendaily

Sarajevo’s CineLink industry strand sets extra September dates (exclusive)

CineLink, the industry section of the Sarajevo Film Festival, has arranged three additional dates in September to help with absences from this week’s hybrid event. Projects in the co-production market, work-in-progress and drama strands of CineLink will be able to participate in online meetings on three extra individual days; September 16, 23 and 30.
WorldScreendaily

Sarajevo’s CineLink unveils 2021 industry award winners

Serbia’s Forget The Ocean, Why Not Try Surfing These Insane River Waves from director Marko Grba Singh was among the projects recognised by Sarajevo Film Festival’s industry platform CineLink, which handed out its awards last night (August 19). See below for the full list of winners. A reconstruction of the...
Theater & DancePosted by
Variety

Filmmaker Richie Adams Discusses Period Drama ‘The Road Dance,’ and Future Projects ‘Ready to Go’ (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s an awfully long way from Louisiana to the Isle of Lewis in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides, but for Richie Adams, it was a journey worth taking. The American filmmaker, previously best known for U.S.-set indies “Of Mind and Music” and “Inventing Adam,” has made the most expansive, ambitious film of his career in “The Road Dance.” Appropriately having its world premiere at the Edinburgh Film Festival, the film is a sweeping rural melodrama centered on first love, the horrors of war and patriarchal oppression in a small Scottish village some years before the First World War. The change of pace...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Former Karlovy Vary Winner Olmo Omerzu Returns With ‘Bird Atlas,’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

After winning Karlovy Vary Film Festival’s Crystal Globe for best director in 2018 for “Winter Flies,” the Slovenian-born Czech director Olmo Omerzu returns to its competition with the world premiere of his fourth feature “Bird Atlas.” It is co-written with his “Winter Flies” collaborator Petr Pýcha. The film’s sales agent, Cercamon, has given Variety exclusive access to its trailer. Although it is an ensemble drama, the film unfolds through the perspective of a stubborn patriarch (Miroslav Donutil), old and unwell, but still running a family business, and the company’s accountant (Alena Mihulová), desperately trying to catch her last chance for true...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

IFC Films Buys ‘Huda’s Salon,’ Thriller From Oscar Nominee Hany Abu-Assad (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired North American rights to “Huda’s Salon,” a drama written and directed by Hany Abu-Assad, the award-winning filmmaker behind “Paradise Now” and “The Mountain Between Us.” The film is described as a “feminist thriller,” one that unfolds against the backdrop of geopolitical conflict. It follows Reem, a young mother married to a jealous man, who goes to Huda’s salon in Bethlehem for a haircut and an attentive ear. But this visit turns sour when Huda, after having put Reem in a shameful situation, blackmails her. “Huda’s Salon” will have its world premiere as an official selection at this year’s...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Crime Story’ Review: Two Oscar Winners, No Cigar

Worse things have happened to Oscar winners, but it’s still unfortunate to see both Richard Dreyfuss and Mira Sorvino flailing in the inept muddle of “Crime Story.” Playing a semi-estranged father and daughter thrown into crisis mode over a few hours’ course following a home robbery, the stars are not exactly at their best here. But then the odds are sharply stacked against them, as writer-director Adam Lipsius’ film has the feel of an enterprise whose script wasn’t quite ready for “action!”: Half the dialogue sounds haplessly improvised, with sporadic voiceover narration coming off as an equally forlorn attempt to belatedly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy