8 Adorable Small Towns To Visit Along Canada’s Rideau Canal
The Rideau Canal is 125 miles of Canadian history. This UNESCO World Heritage Site links Canada’s capital city, Ottawa, to Lake Ontario, the Saint Lawrence River, and the city of Kingston — the former capital of Canada. The canal was opened in 1832 as part of the preparations for a possible war with the United States, making it North America’s oldest continually operating canal. Happily, border relations have improved since those tense times, and the communities along the canal eagerly greet American visitors. It’s a gorgeous destination for pleasure boats and car-based day-trippers eager to explore the adorable small towns along its shores.www.travelawaits.com
Comments / 0