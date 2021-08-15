8 Adorable Small Towns To Visit Along Canada’s Rideau Canal

When you travel north in Scotland, you’ll notice some dramatic changes in the landscape. The land is less populated, wilder, wider, and nature is everywhere. With the two major cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow being further south, much of the Highlands has a remote and rural feel to it. The beaches are empty and windswept, the hills and lochs are haunting and moody, and the small towns are traditional and predominantly local. This gives the Highlands an altogether different feel to the Lowlands, and it gives visitors the feeling of truly being in a different country. Along the winding coastline, on the banks of lochs, and by dense woodlands, you’ll find the most charming small towns, all with their own character. Here are six charming small towns to visit in the Scottish Highlands.