Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

8 Adorable Small Towns To Visit Along Canada’s Rideau Canal

By Vanessa Chiasson
travelawaits.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rideau Canal is 125 miles of Canadian history. This UNESCO World Heritage Site links Canada’s capital city, Ottawa, to Lake Ontario, the Saint Lawrence River, and the city of Kingston — the former capital of Canada. The canal was opened in 1832 as part of the preparations for a possible war with the United States, making it North America’s oldest continually operating canal. Happily, border relations have improved since those tense times, and the communities along the canal eagerly greet American visitors. It’s a gorgeous destination for pleasure boats and car-based day-trippers eager to explore the adorable small towns along its shores.

www.travelawaits.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Art Glass#The Rideau Canal#Canadian#American#Beavertails#Hershey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Biking
Related
Vermont StatePosted by
Only In Vermont

It’s Official: Vermont’s Very Own Woodstock Is One Of The Country’s Best Small Towns To Visit This Year

It’s no surprise that Woodstock, Vermont, is lauded as the best small town in the Green Mountain state. With a population of approximately 3,000 residents, Woodstock is the ultimate town in Vermont to experience quintessential New England. Woodstock is located in the southern part of Vermont, in Windsor Country. Aside from being known as a friendly little […] The post It’s Official: Vermont’s Very Own Woodstock Is One Of The Country’s Best Small Towns To Visit This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
Traveltravelawaits.com

6 Charming Small Towns To Visit In The Scottish Highlands

When you travel north in Scotland, you’ll notice some dramatic changes in the landscape. The land is less populated, wilder, wider, and nature is everywhere. With the two major cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow being further south, much of the Highlands has a remote and rural feel to it. The beaches are empty and windswept, the hills and lochs are haunting and moody, and the small towns are traditional and predominantly local. This gives the Highlands an altogether different feel to the Lowlands, and it gives visitors the feeling of truly being in a different country. Along the winding coastline, on the banks of lochs, and by dense woodlands, you’ll find the most charming small towns, all with their own character. Here are six charming small towns to visit in the Scottish Highlands.
LifestyleNorth Country Public Radio

What to expect when visiting Canada

Americans began crossing the border into Canada for non-essential travel yesterday; the first time such travel was allowed in more than year. Vaccinated Americans who test negative for COVID-19 can now visit Canada under new rules that began yesterday. Patrick Saunders-Hastings is an epidemiologist in Ottawa. He spoke with Ryan...
Travelcntraveler.com

15 Charming Small Towns in Canada for a Relaxing Getaway

Canada, our recently reopened northern neighbor, boasts an extraordinarily diverse geography, from tall Rocky Mountain peaks, to expansive flat prairie land, to seaside communities on both coasts. And with a smaller national population than that of California, alone, it's perhaps unsurprising that Canada is also full of charming small towns and friendly rural communities worth planning a trip around. For your next adventure north, here are some of the best small towns in Canada to explore now that Americans hitting the road (and skies) to visit once again.
Lifestyletravel2next.com

Canada in Winter

Winter is such a beautiful time of year in Canada. When I think of winter in Canada, I picture the sun streaming on a frozen lake and curls of chimney smoke floating into the sky. Winter reminds me of the excitement of walking through a silent, snow-covered canyon where the only sound is the rhythm of my bulky clothes swishing to the crunching sound of my boots on fresh snow. Winter in Canada is feeling the magic in the air while walking through a forest of conifer trees heavily laden with snow, while snowflakes fall around me in a swirling pattern that abides by rules only known to nature itself.
Travella-explorer.com

Visiting Travel Town

I love being out and about exploring the area but dealing with traffic can get really old really fast. Every time I head from one place to another I make sure to check traffic and try to find the quickest route possible. When recently driving home from Warner Bros. Studio I did just that and found myself cutting through Griffith Park to save time. As I was traversing the park I passed Travel Town, a spot that I had long been wanting to see, and decided it was the perfect time to finally pay it a visit.
Herkimer County, NYtimestelegram.com

Ahoy! This voyage along the Erie Canal will float your boat in Herkimer County

When Erie Canal Cruises reopened on a sunny, summer-like day in May, marking its 18th season in business, owner and operator Captain Jerry Gertz could once again take his place at the helm of the Lil' Diamond II pontoon boat as it set sail for the five-mile round-trip journey along a section of the oldest — and literally groundbreaking — canal system in America.
Businesstravelawaits.com

Canada To Require All Air, Rail, And Cruise Passengers Be Vaccinated

​​The Canadian government is mandating all air, rail, and cruise ship passengers and employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The new rules will be implemented as soon as feasible, but no later than October, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in announcing the nation’s latest steps to slow the spread of the pandemic.
Town Of Pittsford, NYinformnny.com

Residents rally to save trees along the Erie Canal

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Several residents along the Erie Canal are upset because New York State wants to tear down trees in certain areas along the canal. A rally took place Sunday at Great Embankment Park to protest the plan. The trees were supposed to be cut a few years...
Traveltravelawaits.com

Four Corners Road Trip: The Best Stops On The Trail Of The Ancients

The only National Scenic Byway in the United States dedicated solely to archaeology, the Trail of the Ancients stretches 480 miles through the Colorado Plateau. Showcasing archaeological, cultural, and historical sites, the byway leads through some of the most spectacular ancient ruins of the Desert Southwest. The Ancestral Puebloans, also...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Three Colorado spots featured on list of America's "small-town curiosities"

There's a list of '150 unique US attractions' circulating around the internet and three spots in Colorado were featured. Published by Paul Moody of ProMover Reviews, the list was designed to take travelers to lesser-visited spots around the country, consisting of "small-town curiosities" that tend to go overlooked. The first...
Traveltravelawaits.com

5 Best Hikes In Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Cuyahoga Valley National Park has an interesting beginning. It was not on the radar of many at the turn of the century to become a national park; in contrast, it was quite the opposite. The area surrounding the park was booming with growth and industry, and the Cuyahoga River had caught fire 13 times because of pollution. Tragedy was the catalyst that propelled this area into national park status.
Lifestyleworldatlas.com

Iguzau Falls

Iguazu Falls, also known as Iguacu Falls and Iguassu Falls, is a series of exquisite waterfalls on the Iguazu River, located on the Brazil-Argentina border. The 275 individual waterfalls are what divides the Iguazu into lower and upper portions, a fact that gave rise to several legends and myths about their origin. The Iguazu Falls are 2.7 kilometers wide and have varying heights between 60 meters and 82 meters, making it the world’s largest waterfall. North America’s Niagara Falls is only a third as wide as the Iguazu Falls.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
SciencePosted by
WDBO

Severed human feet are washing up on North American beaches

At least 21 severed feet have washed up on beaches in the United States and Canada since 2007. Dr. Karan Raj, who says the detached feet -- most of which were still encased by shoes -- aren’t as big a mystery as one might think. “When a human corpse falls...
TravelJustLuxe.com

Small Ship Cruise Lines Have Relaunched their Vessels to the Seas, Rivers, and Canals

Small Ship Cruise Lines are Now Relaunching their Fleets to the Seas, Rivers, and Canals. Welcome back, small ship cruising! We have missed you! Many small fleets of boutique sea and river passenger cruise lines have been happily released to sail the waters again. Finally, after over 18 months of being docked dormant at their respective harbors and inland ports around the world, these luxury sea and river-worthy vessels are finally waking from a long and quiet hibernation at shore.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Only In Michigan

The Massive Family Campground Near Detroit That’s The Size Of A Small Town

Whether you’re a frequent camper or more of an occasional outdoor enthusiast, there’s something undeniably special about spending time with loved ones at a well-kept campground. The land surrounding Detroit is home to plenty of pretty camping spots, including waterfront destinations and forested spaces. One large campground within convenient driving distance of the city will take you on an unforgettable family adventure, so prepare to get happily lost among the acreage.
Montana Stateworldatlas.com

Glacier National Park

Covering an area of 4,100.77 sq. km, Glacier National Park is situated on the Canada-United States border, in the northwestern part of the US State of Montana. The Glacier National Park is bordered in the north by the Waterton Lakes National Park of the Canadian province of Alberta and the Akamina-Kishinena Provincial Park and the Flathead Provincial Forest in the Canadian province of British Columbia. The Park is also bordered by the Flathead River in the west; the Flathead National Forest in the southwest; the Lewis and Clark National Forest in the southeast and the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in the east. Glacier National Park is currently managed by the National Park Service and is one of the most visited national parks in the United States. It has been recorded that about 3.5 million visitors had visited the National Park in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy