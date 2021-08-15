Cancel
Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets odds, picks and prediction

By Johnny Parlay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers (71-46) go for a three-game sweep of the New York Mets (59-57) at Citi Field on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball. First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Dodgers vs. Mets with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Dodgers lead 2-0

The Dodgers won back-to-back, 10-inning affairs in the first two games of this series. CF Cody Bellinger’s RBI double was the difference in Saturday’s 2-1 victory. C Will Smith’s two-run homer did in the Mets in Friday’s 6-5 thriller.

To make matters worse for the Mets …

RHP Max Scherzer is projected to toe the hill Sunday in his third start for the Dodgers and his 22nd of the season. He is 9-4 with a 2.67 ERA (121 1/3 IP, 36 ER), 0.89 WHIP, 12.1 K/9 and 2.2 BB/9 this season.

  • Last outing: No-decision, 3 1/3 IP (due to rain delay), 0 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 6 K in 5-0 win at Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday
  • 2021 with Dodgers: 1-0, 1.74 ERA (10 1/3 IP, 2 ER), 8 H, 1 BB, 16 K in two starts
  • Career vs. Mets: 12-5, 2.70 ERA (150 IP, 45 ER), 0.93 WHIP, 11.9 K/9 in 23 starts and one relief appearance

RHP Carlos Carrasco, who made his season debut July 30 following a recovery from a hamstring injury, is the projected starter for the Mets. He is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA (9 1/3 IP, 7 ER), 12 H, 2 BB, 9 K in three starts.

Dodgers at Mets odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 9:45 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Dodgers -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Mets +145 (bet $100 to win $145)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Dodgers -1.5 (-105) | Mets +1.5 (-130)
  • Over/Under: 7.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Prediction

Dodgers 5, Mets 2

Money line (ML)

LOS ANGELES (-180) is the STRONGEST PLAY – 1½ times your usual wager. I usually don’t like laying this much juice, but I’m willing with Scherzer.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has been a huge lift for L.A. since being acquired before the trade deadline. As mentioned above, he has posted a 1.74 ERA in his two Dodgers starts, and he has been solid against the Mets in his career.

He also should be well-rested after having his last start cut short because of a rain delay.

Plus, Carrasco has struggled in his 9 1/3 innings of work this season.

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

AVOID. Both clubs have below .500 ATS records. The Dodgers are 56-61; the Mets are even worse at 49-67.

If you must bet the spread, the Mets +1.5 (-120) would be the way to go based on the extra-inning, one-run losses to the Dodgers the last two games.

I’ll PASS considering this pitching matchup.

Over/Under (O/U)

The lean is with Scherzer at Under 7.5 (+100) as he could pitch a gem, but New York’s Carrasco could get rocked.

That’s just too iffy. PASS.

O/U records: Dodgers 55-56-6 | Mets 49-59-5

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

JOHNNY’S RECORD W-L SP ROI

SINCE JULY 8 12-8 4-4 +2.055

*SP: Strongest plays; ROI: Return on investment

Follow @JohnnyParlay11 on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

