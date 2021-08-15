Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets odds, picks and prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers (71-46) go for a three-game sweep of the New York Mets (59-57) at Citi Field on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball. First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Dodgers vs. Mets with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Dodgers lead 2-0

The Dodgers won back-to-back, 10-inning affairs in the first two games of this series. CF Cody Bellinger’s RBI double was the difference in Saturday’s 2-1 victory. C Will Smith’s two-run homer did in the Mets in Friday’s 6-5 thriller.

To make matters worse for the Mets …

RHP Max Scherzer is projected to toe the hill Sunday in his third start for the Dodgers and his 22nd of the season. He is 9-4 with a 2.67 ERA (121 1/3 IP, 36 ER), 0.89 WHIP, 12.1 K/9 and 2.2 BB/9 this season.

Last outing: No-decision, 3 1/3 IP (due to rain delay), 0 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 6 K in 5-0 win at Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday

2021 with Dodgers: 1-0, 1.74 ERA (10 1/3 IP, 2 ER), 8 H, 1 BB, 16 K in two starts

Career vs. Mets: 12-5, 2.70 ERA (150 IP, 45 ER), 0.93 WHIP, 11.9 K/9 in 23 starts and one relief appearance

RHP Carlos Carrasco, who made his season debut July 30 following a recovery from a hamstring injury, is the projected starter for the Mets. He is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA (9 1/3 IP, 7 ER), 12 H, 2 BB, 9 K in three starts.

Last outing: No-decision, 1 IP, 4 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 0 K at home vs. Washington Nationals Tuesday – replaced when game suspended due to rain and resumed Wednesday with Mets winning 8-7

Career vs. Dodgers: No appearances

Dodgers at Mets odds, lines, picks and prediction

Money line: Dodgers -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Mets +145 (bet $100 to win $145)

Dodgers -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Mets +145 (bet $100 to win $145) Against the spread/ATS: Dodgers -1.5 (-105) | Mets +1.5 (-130)

Dodgers -1.5 (-105) | Mets +1.5 (-130) Over/Under: 7.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Prediction

Dodgers 5, Mets 2

LOS ANGELES (-180) is the STRONGEST PLAY – 1½ times your usual wager. I usually don’t like laying this much juice, but I’m willing with Scherzer.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has been a huge lift for L.A. since being acquired before the trade deadline. As mentioned above, he has posted a 1.74 ERA in his two Dodgers starts, and he has been solid against the Mets in his career.

He also should be well-rested after having his last start cut short because of a rain delay.

Plus, Carrasco has struggled in his 9 1/3 innings of work this season.

AVOID. Both clubs have below .500 ATS records. The Dodgers are 56-61; the Mets are even worse at 49-67.

If you must bet the spread, the Mets +1.5 (-120) would be the way to go based on the extra-inning, one-run losses to the Dodgers the last two games.

I’ll PASS considering this pitching matchup.

The lean is with Scherzer at Under 7.5 (+100) as he could pitch a gem, but New York’s Carrasco could get rocked.

That’s just too iffy. PASS.

O/U records: Dodgers 55-56-6 | Mets 49-59-5

