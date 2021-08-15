Cancel
TV Series

English Dub Review: The Case Study of Vanitas “In the City of Flowers”

By Caleb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter all the chaos that went on last week, Vanitas and Noe wake to find themselves stuck in a holding cell without their belongings. Soon they’re released and go to visit the count in order to retrieve their personal possessions. While at the count’s mansion, Vanitas and the vampires get into an argument about the true power of the Book of Vanitas and the count gives them a challenge: find the one attacking people around Paris and cure them using the book.

