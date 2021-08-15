The Dreaded “C” Word, But A PSA Test Saved My Life
I am sharing my story as a wake-up call to all men. Talk to your doctor. Find out when you should get a PSA test. It’s important. It saved my life. A prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test measures the level of PSA in your blood. The prostate is a small gland that is part of a man’s reproductive system. A health care professional will take a blood sample from a vein in your arm using a small needle. After the needle is inserted, a small amount of blood will be collected into a test tube or vial. You may feel a little sting when the needle goes in or out. This usually takes less than five minutes.www.suncoastpost.com
