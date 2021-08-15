Cancel
Tampa, FL

The Dreaded “C” Word, But A PSA Test Saved My Life

By Sande Caplin
SuncoastPost
SuncoastPost
 7 days ago
I am sharing my story as a wake-up call to all men. Talk to your doctor. Find out when you should get a PSA test. It’s important. It saved my life. A prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test measures the level of PSA in your blood. The prostate is a small gland that is part of a man’s reproductive system. A health care professional will take a blood sample from a vein in your arm using a small needle. After the needle is inserted, a small amount of blood will be collected into a test tube or vial. You may feel a little sting when the needle goes in or out. This usually takes less than five minutes.

SuncoastPost

SuncoastPost

Sarasota, FL
Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.

 https://www.suncoastpost.com
