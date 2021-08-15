Flash Flood Warning issued for Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 11:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Boone; Kanawha; Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN BOONE, WEST CENTRAL KANAWHA AND EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTIES At 1123 AM EDT, Heavy rain across the warned area has ended, however the threat of flooding still remains. Hobs creek road in Sod is closed due to high water with at least 1 car stranded (reported by the local 911 center). Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include South Charleston, Alum Creek, Julian, Tornado, Sod, Woodville, Alkol, Yawkey and Griffithsville. This includes the following highways Route 119 between mile markers 58 and 72. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED