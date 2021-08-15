The Big Apple returns in "New York State of Mind"

Guests host: Lee Cowan. In our cover story, David Martin examines the days leading up to the rapid fall of the Afghan government. Plus: David Pogue traces the history of the cellphone by sitting down with its inventor, Marty Cooper; Tracy Smith profiles Oscar-winning composer John Williams; Lee Cowan interviews a medal-winning archer who was born without arms; Dr. Jon LaPook meets a doctor who has won acclaim for his side gig as a singer-songwriter; Anna Werner visits a New Orleans shop that is more than just an antique store; and Luke Burbank visits a California ghost town with a population of one.