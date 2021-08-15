The Big Apple returns in "New York State of Mind"
When COVID shut down New York, musical artists found a way to perform anyway, lifting our spirits from the depths of our lockdowns. Now, with performers returning to the stage, "Sunday Morning" debuts a short film from the organization NYCNext that honors the city, with a performance of Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind" by such talents as Sara Bareilles, Idina Menzel, Cautious Clay, Anaïs Reno and Brian Stokes Mitchell.www.cbsnews.com
