Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Big Apple returns in "New York State of Mind"

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen COVID shut down New York, musical artists found a way to perform anyway, lifting our spirits from the depths of our lockdowns. Now, with performers returning to the stage, "Sunday Morning" debuts a short film from the organization NYCNext that honors the city, with a performance of Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind" by such talents as Sara Bareilles, Idina Menzel, Cautious Clay, Anaïs Reno and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

CBS News

269K+
Followers
35K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cautious Clay
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Brian Stokes Mitchell
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Idina Menzel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Of Mind#Covid#Nycnext
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Remembering artist Chuck Close

It happened this past week … the death of a celebrated artist who faced both adversity and late-in-life controversy. Chuck Close died Thursday just outside New York City, of complications from a long illness. Born in Washington state in 1940, Close was an early adherent of photo-realism. Watch "Sunday Morning"'s...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

Henri now a tropical depression as flooding danger remains

Henri was downgraded to a tropical depression Sunday night while located in Connecticut. The storm made landfall Sunday just after noon near Westerly, Rhode Island, as a tropical storm with maximum winds sustained winds of 60 mph. President Biden on Sunday pledged federal assistance, saying he had spoken to the...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

Evacuations underway as Hurricane Henri bears down on the Northeast

People evacuated popular beach communities and made last-minute runs on batteries and gasoline as Hurricane Henri churned closer to Long Island and southern New England, while officials pleaded with the millions of people in the storm's path to brace themselves for torrential rain and storm surges. Hurricane Henri was on...
TV & VideosPosted by
CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode August 22, 2021

Guests host: Lee Cowan. In our cover story, David Martin examines the days leading up to the rapid fall of the Afghan government. Plus: David Pogue traces the history of the cellphone by sitting down with its inventor, Marty Cooper; Tracy Smith profiles Oscar-winning composer John Williams; Lee Cowan interviews a medal-winning archer who was born without arms; Dr. Jon LaPook meets a doctor who has won acclaim for his side gig as a singer-songwriter; Anna Werner visits a New Orleans shop that is more than just an antique store; and Luke Burbank visits a California ghost town with a population of one.
MusicPosted by
CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Hiss Golden Messenger performs "Sanctuary"

Hiss Golden Messenger returns to Saturday Sessions. Lead singer MC Taylor founded the band in North Carolina back in 2007. Since then, they've earned legions of fans, toured the world, and released ten previous studio albums. Their latest album, "Quietly Blowing It," came out earlier this summer. Hiss Golden Messenger performs "Sanctuary" from Chapel Hill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy