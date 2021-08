Cristiano Ronaldo is unsettled. We know this because he asked to sit on the Juventus bench against Udinese on Sunday night, and thus must want a transfer. Not so, say Juventus manager Max Allegri and Pavel Nedved, these days a Bianconeri suit, though one who retains his Patrick Swayze mane. Both say the great man just didn’t feel fit enough to start a game (in which he came on to score a header that would have been the winner had it not been ruled out by VAR).