ICONS: The Patek Philippe Nautilus

“May my legend gain ground, I wish it a long and happy life.”. “La Grande Mademoiselle”, is how the press referred to Coco Chanel. To this day, the title suits her. I say, with a fair amount of confidence, that the legend and allure of Mademoiselle Gabrielle Chanel will forever remain in the annals of fashion history as one of the world’s most influential couturiers. Chanel once said: “Fashion fades, only style remains.” She was the epitome of style, giving us lessons on how best to “pull it off” with confidence. She was a rebel, avant garde and a pioneer in fashion for decades. She left her indelible mark on everything she touched, (sometimes with scissors), and she approached business ventures with a ferocity, leaving a legacy of style we have loved to adopt.