Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

ICONS: The Patek Philippe Nautilus

By Store
hypebeast.com
 7 days ago

Some watches have their moment in the spotlight, but some are still fresh decades later. As part of the ICONS series, HYPEBEAST looks into the continued relevance and significance of these cornerstones of watch collecting. Patek Philippe’s Nautilus, in its simplest guise at least, is the ultimate Hype watch of...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yves Saint Laurent#Icons#Housing#Fashion#Hypebeast#The Quartz Crisis#Swiss Italian#Ap#Van Cleef Arpels#Universal#Polerouter#Omega#Patek Philippe#The Pasha De Cartier#Iwc#Ingenieur#The Bulgari Bulgari#Instagram#The Royal Oak#Baume Et Mercier
Related
atlantanews.net

Luxury Watch Market is Going to Boom: Piaget, Patek Philippe, Rolex

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Luxury Watch Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are A. Lange & Söhne, Lange & Söhne, Tiffany & Co., Jaeger-LeCoultre, LVMH Group, Glashütte Original, IWC, Vacheron Constantin, Union Glashütte, Piaget, Patek Philippe SA, Rolex, The total Swatch Group, Breguet, Cartier, Richemont Group, Girard-Perregaux, Choprad, Audemars Piguet & Bulgari etc.
Posted by
Robb Report

A Vintage Patek Philippe vs. Rothchild’s French Wine: Which Ages Better Over Time?

Some things—skinny ties from the 1960s not included—really do get better with age. That’s especially true for wine, of course, but other luxury objets take to the maturation process with equal enthusiasm, as long as they’re well-made and well-preserved. A 1953 Patek Philippe Ref. 2523, for instance, sprung out of a private collector’s vault and fetched $7.7 million at Phillips in May. It was made in the same year as another coveted item: Château Mouton Rothschild’s centenary bottle, one of which sold for $2,000 at auction last October. So which of these two has aged more gracefully—and which is starting...
Posted by
Robb Report

A Rare Philippe Dufour Watch Just Sold for a Record-Breaking $7.6 Million

Philippe Dufour just set a new world record for independent watchmakers with one exceptionally rare timepiece. The watch in question is a Grande et Petite Sonnerie that sold for $7.63 million via A Collected Man on Monday. The rarity is now the most expensive independent watch ever sold and one of the top 10 priciest timepieces to change hands publicly. Handcrafted by Dufour, lauded as one of the most important living independent watchmakers, it is one of only eight of its kind in existence and the third of that lot to leave the master’s workshop. It was originally made for the Sultan...
manofmany.com

$10M Philippe Dufour Becomes Most Expensive Independent Watch Ever Sold

Philippe Dufour just became the world’s most expensive independent watchmaker thanks to an exceptionally rare timepiece. At an auction held in London via A Collected Man, the Philippe Dufour Grande et Petite Sonnerie 3 sold for a whopping USD$7.33 million (AUD$10 million), shattering records in the process. According to the auction house, the stunning example is now the most expensive independent watch ever sold and one of the top 10 timepieces to change hands publicly. So, what makes the Philippe Dufour Grande et Petite Sonnerie 3 so important?
manofmany.com

Sneaker News #38 – Nike’s Timeless New Air Jordan 1

Welcome to Sneaker News #38. It’s a big one for Nike this week as it rolls out new colourways on several of this year’s most sought-after silhouettes from the classic Air Jordan 1 to the innovative Overbreak. The Swoosh isn’t the only brand making waves this week though. Adidas and Pharrell have teamed up for another bold, futuristic drop while New Balance and Todd Snyder are capturing the energy of farmer’s markets with the new 327. Members Week on Adidas is also providing a few exclusive drops.
ApparelPosted by
Robb Report

6 Elegant New Watches to Put You in the Mood to Dress Up Again

In a taxonomy of Swiss watches, the most basic distinction is between timepieces designed for dress and those designed for sport. Anyone with a casual interest in the category knows that the latter, particularly in steel, is currently dominating the market. It’s also true, however, that aesthetic preferences evolve over time—just look at what’s happened to case sizes over the years. There’s no reason to think the pendulum won’t swing back in the direction of dress watches one day, quite possibly soon. In preparation for that day, we’ve cherrypicked six of the best dress styles to be introduced in 2021, including...
LifestyleMaxim

The Bell & Ross 01 Cyber Skull Watch Is Made From Sapphire Crystal

In watchmaking, sapphire is a popular glass substitute because it's tough and scratch-resistant. Bell & Ross, one of the most innovative watchmakers out there, decided to really go all in with it on the new BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire. This is an elegant and novel design even for Bell...
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

Week 46 of HBX Archives offers up another chance to get your feet into Gucci and The North Face’s collaborative hiking boots, alongside its usual plethora of pieces from BAPE, Raf Simons, Gosha Rubchinskiy and more. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces...
Apparelhypebeast.com

NEIGHBORHOOD Pairs Its PORTER Bund Strap With Vintage OMEGA and Rolex Watches

NEIGHBORHOOD is bringing back its bund straps with PORTER for 2021. Last seen in 2013 in an assortment of textures and colors, this new offering pairs classic watches with black leather belt straps for one-off takes. Each strap sees unique crocodile skin debossing at the top while the back has co-branding with a “CRAFT WITH PRIDE” slogan.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
TheStreet

Seiko U.S. Special Edition Seigaiha Designs Blend Symbolism, Craftsmanship And Cutting-edge Technology

MAHWAH, N.J., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seiko Watch of America has announced the introduction of two extraordinary U.S. Special Editions celebrating the ancient "Seigaiha" or "blue ocean waves" pattern. Exclusively available in the U.S. market, the watches, part of the high-intensity Prospex collection, combine the finest dive watch technology with centuries of tradition and craftsmanship.
ShoppingGear Patrol

The 10 Best Watches Under $5,000

Setting your sights on a nice watch can land you in pricey, and sometimes confusing, waters. As price tags head north, value becomes that much harder to pin down. $5,000 is a common benchmark for buying a top-notch watch, one that you’ll wear for a lifetime and pass on to future generations. Unfortunately, this is the high-volume realm of entry-to-mid-level luxury watches, and it’s tricky to navigate.
hypebeast.com

ASICS' GEL-1130 Arrives in "Pure Gold" and "Polar Shade"

‘ GEL-1130 is a homage to the brand’s GEL-1000 running series, and was recently given an extra push due to its involvement in Kiko Kostadinov Studio’s in-line set of lifestyle releases. Now, the GEL-1130 is back — sans the touch of Kiko’s design crew — with a duo of classic running shoe colorways: “Pure Gold” and “Polar Shade.”
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Gorillaz Unveils Its Debut G FOOT Apparel Collection

Off the back of its recent apparel collaboration alongside Fred Perry, internationally-renowned virtual band Gorillaz is readying the launch of its own capsule collection entitled: G FOOT. Designed by Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett, under the creative direction of Remi Kabaka, the 12-piece capsule draws inspiration from the band’s own personal...
Designers & Collectionsclassicchicagomagazine.com

Coco Chanel—La Grande Mademoiselle

“May my legend gain ground, I wish it a long and happy life.”. “La Grande Mademoiselle”, is how the press referred to Coco Chanel. To this day, the title suits her. I say, with a fair amount of confidence, that the legend and allure of Mademoiselle Gabrielle Chanel will forever remain in the annals of fashion history as one of the world’s most influential couturiers. Chanel once said: “Fashion fades, only style remains.” She was the epitome of style, giving us lessons on how best to “pull it off” with confidence. She was a rebel, avant garde and a pioneer in fashion for decades. She left her indelible mark on everything she touched, (sometimes with scissors), and she approached business ventures with a ferocity, leaving a legacy of style we have loved to adopt.
hypebeast.com

CLOT Reigns in a "NEW DYNASTY" Through its FW21 Collection

The CLOT 2021 FW21 collection continues to pay tribute to the long history of Chinese tradition under the title “NEW DYNASTY.” The “DYNASTY” series stretches back to 2010, aiming to celebrate both the past and the present, bringing inspiration, pride and energy to Chinese youth culture. The collection was conceived...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Tom Ford Metallic Denim Eye Color Quad Review & Swatches

Tom Ford Beauty Metallic Denim Eye Color Quad ($88.00 for 0.35 oz.) includes two warmer, shimmery neutral hues with two deeper, more intense shimmery hues. The third shade looks bluer in the pan than in practice, as the base was quite dark and charcoal-like. The formula on three of the four shades felt a little drier and thinner with less slip compared to most of the brand’s gel-powder eyeshadows. This resulted in sheerer coverage, fallout, and/or less longevity.
New York City, NYhypebeast.com

A Look Inside Homer, Frank Ocean’s New Jewelry Store in NYC

For the past three and a half years, Frank Ocean has been diligently working on a new passion project and business venture — Homer, his own independent American luxury company. In an interview with Financial Times, Ocean clarifies that his brand’s namesake is derived from the Greek poet. “Homer is...
hypebeast.com

Take a Closer Look at Noah’s FW21 Collection

Noah recently unveiled its fall/winter 2021 collection of retro-inspired clothes with the mission to “celebrate and embrace the idea that creativity and creators have no boundaries.” Take a closer look at the collection which fused workwear, tailoring and more. Bottoms:. The collection’s trousers featured printed pants, corduroy fabrics, denim and...
Apparelhypebeast.com

New Balance’s 1500 Silhouette Given Understated Grey Makeover

After updating its 1500 Made in England silhouette with pops of yellow earlier this year, New Balance returns to its famed sneaker this Fall to dress it in the brand’s signature grey colorway. Originally released as a performance shoe over three decades ago, the 1500 was one of the most...
Shoppinghypebeast.com

Auction House Watch Collecting Reveals Top 10 Lots Since Launch in March

Watch auction platform, Watch Collecting, has released details its top ten results since launching in March, whilst opening the bidding on a platinum Patek Philippe split seconds chronograph. Perhaps unsurprisingly the list consists of just two brands, namely Patek Philippe and Rolex, and was heavily dominated by modern examples of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy