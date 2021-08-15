Cancel
Mental health clinics angle for a spot in Biden budget bill

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — An innovative program to help people with mental health and substance abuse problems is being primed for a major expansion as the COVID-19 pandemic deepens struggles with drug use, depression and anxiety for many Americans. Community behavioral health clinics offer 24/7 services to catch people falling into...

#Mental Health#Community Health#Health Clinics#Medicaid#Ap#Americans#Democrats#Senate#Republican#House
Public Healthstardem.com

Biden: U.S. looking at ‘legality’ of national COVID vaccine mandate; Fauci says ‘things are going to get worse”

WASHINGTON — The U.S government is looking at the legality of a potential federal nationwide COVID vaccine mandate, according to President Joe Biden. Biden said July 29 the U.S. Justice Department is looking at whether a national vaccine mandate can be imposed. “It’s still a question if the federal government can mandate the whole country. I don’t know that yet,” Biden said.
Healthkhn.org

Biden’s No-Jab-No-Job Order Creates Quandary for Nursing Homes

President Joe Biden’s edict that nursing homes must ensure their workers are vaccinated against covid-19 presents a challenge for an industry struggling to entice its lowest-paid workers to get shots without driving them to seek employment elsewhere. Although 83% of residents in the average nursing facility are vaccinated, only 61%...
Presidential Electionuticaphoenix.net

What does Biden’s infrastructure bill tell us about the health

Is Washington functional? This week would seem to suggest that the answer is a resounding and surprising yes. On Tuesday, 69 senators – 19 Republicans and 50 Democrats – passed the “Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework”, a $1tn bill that invests in everything from roads and bridges to electric grids and public transit.
KETV.com

Proposed amendment to Omaha City budget would fund mental health services

At Community Alliance, the nonprofit's values hang proudly on the walls. "This one, in particular, shows the partnership with families," said Aileen Brady, CEO of Community Alliance. Community Alliance provides a wide range of mental health services. Now, city council president Pete Festersen wants to give $90,000 to the organization,...
Daily Herald

Masks and kids' mental health

I sat with my son in the school cafeteria. Wearing masks, we waited to meet his kindergarten teacher. I asked him how he was feeling. "Excited and scared at the same time," he said, and I think that describes the back-to-school vibe quite well. Especially midpandemic with the many unknowns about new COVID-19 variants spreading across the U.S.
Congress & CourtsThe Free Press

How They Voted: Infrastructure, budget bill

WASHINGTON — Here’s how Minnesota’s senators voted during the week ending Aug. 13. The House was in recess. The Senate will be in recess until September. After this week’s votes, the Senate is scheduled to be in recess until September. The House had already gone into recess. Appeals court judge.
wlds.com

Bipartisan Bills Advancing Saftey and Mental Health for First Responders Signed into Law

The physical and mental health of first responders now has greater protections in Illinois. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a package of legislation today aimed at advancing safety and mental health resources in Illinois. Pritzker was joined by a host of legislative and administration leaders, as well as Lauren Frank, wife of State Trooper Brian Frank who remains in critical condition following a Scott’s Law violation on I-55 in February.
CBS Chicago

Pritzker Signs Bills For First Responders To Better Access Mental Health Services And Strengthening Scott’s Law

CHICAGO (CBS) — Governor JB Pritzker signed three more bills Thursday in an effort to better protect the state’s first responders. In addition to strengthening Scott’s Law, the state is making mental health services easier to access for paramedics, police and firefighters. “Our first responders face intense physical and mental health challenges every sing day on the job. We want our first responders and their loved ones to know the signs to know what they need and most importantly, to how to get help,” Pritzker said. Starting January 1, courts have more options to hold Scott’s Law violators accountable. New language in Scott’s Law also clarifies a driver’s responsibility when their vehicle enters an emergency zone. Emergency professionals experience higher rates of PTSD and depression than the general population. Governor Pritzker signs a package of legislation that improves the physical safety and mental health of first responders in Illinois. https://t.co/yOcsn1UsD4 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 12, 2021

