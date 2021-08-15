Federal Register weekly update: Seven significant final rules added

The Federal Register is a daily journal of federal government activity that includes presidential documents, proposed and final rules, and public notices. It is a common measure of an administration’s overall regulatory activity, accounting for both regulatory and deregulatory actions.

From August 9 through August 13, the Federal Register grew by 1,392 pages for a year-to-date total of 44,772 pages.

The Federal Register hit an all-time high of 95,894 pages in 2016.

This week’s Federal Register featured the following 540 documents:

414 notices Six presidential documents 56 proposed rules 64 final rules

Six proposed rules and seven final rules were deemed significant under E.O. 12866—defined by the potential to have large impacts on the economy, environment, public health, or state or local governments. Significant actions may also conflict with presidential priorities or other agency rules. The Biden administration has issued 34 significant proposed rules, 35 significant final rules, and one significant notice as of August 13.

Ballotpedia maintains page counts and other information about the Federal Register as part of its Administrative State Project. The project is a neutral, nonpartisan encyclopedic resource that defines and analyzes the administrative state, including its philosophical origins, legal and judicial precedents, and scholarly examinations of its consequences. The project also monitors and reports on measures of federal government activity.

Click below to find more information about weekly additions to the Federal Register in 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017.