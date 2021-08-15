Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ballotpedia News

Federal Register weekly update: Seven significant final rules added

By Caitlin Styrsky
Posted by 
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 7 days ago

The Federal Register is a daily journal of federal government activity that includes presidential documents, proposed and final rules, and public notices. It is a common measure of an administration’s overall regulatory activity, accounting for both regulatory and deregulatory actions.

From August 9 through August 13, the Federal Register grew by 1,392 pages for a year-to-date total of 44,772 pages.

The Federal Register hit an all-time high of 95,894 pages in 2016.

This week’s Federal Register featured the following 540 documents:

  1. 414 notices
  2. Six presidential documents
  3. 56 proposed rules
  4. 64 final rules

Six proposed rules and seven final rules were deemed significant under E.O. 12866—defined by the potential to have large impacts on the economy, environment, public health, or state or local governments. Significant actions may also conflict with presidential priorities or other agency rules. The Biden administration has issued 34 significant proposed rules, 35 significant final rules, and one significant notice as of August 13.

Ballotpedia maintains page counts and other information about the Federal Register as part of its Administrative State Project. The project is a neutral, nonpartisan encyclopedic resource that defines and analyzes the administrative state, including its philosophical origins, legal and judicial precedents, and scholarly examinations of its consequences. The project also monitors and reports on measures of federal government activity.

Click below to find more information about weekly additions to the Federal Register in 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017.

Comments / 0

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

269
Followers
475
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#The Federal Register
Related
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will there be a 4th stimulus check in 2021? Here's the latest

There's plenty of public support for another stimulus payment, especially as many Americans struggle financially and the delta variant surges. However, with the House and Senate occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, a fourth stimulus check isn't making the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
IndustryScienceBlog.com

Statistical Fraud in the FDA Vaccine Approval Process

The Pfizer vaccine is on a fast track for FDA approval, hearings possible today according to the NYTimes. I suspect the political pressures are enormous. Still, how can approval be possible when the safety record of this vaccine is far worse than any vaccine in the past, including many that were pulled from the market?
Economytheeastcountygazette.com

Extended Unemployment Benefits Ends Next Month. What to do?

The extended care act is expiring on September 6. This means the following three extended unemployment benefits will not be active:. ✅Pandemic Emergency Unemployment assistance (PUA). ✅Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). ✅Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC). But WAIT. Don’t be disheartened. These extended schemes have got some clauses that make...
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
ImmigrationWashington Examiner

Census numbers suggested 19 million white people disappeared from the US. Here's what really happened

The U.S. population increased by nearly 23 million over the past decade, according to the Census Bureau, yet the white population dropped by 19 million, and the non-Hispanic white population dropped by 5 million. It's not that white people are shrinking as a percentage of the population, but the raw number of people counted as "white" has gone down by millions.
Electronicstheenergymix.com

Wildfire Smoke Drives New Market for Personal Air Quality Sensors

With wildfire smoke spreading over North America, an increasing demand for personal air-quality monitors reveals how climate change is reshaping citizens’ day-to-day habits and concerns. “More individuals, non-profits, and even government agencies are buying their own sensors to track air quality in combination with monitors from the [U.S.] Environmental Protection...
Foreign Policyoutdoorchannelplus.com

Russian Ammo Imports Banned by Biden Administration

Ammo supplies were starting to improve until news broke that more trouble is brewing in the form of a Russian Ammo Import Ban; here's what we know. The Russian-ammo import ban news came late in the day on August 20, 2021, when the Biden Administration announced, through the U.S. State Department, that new sanctions were being added to the CBW Act of 1991.
Economyprimenewsghana.com

Government bans production of Changfangs

The government has ordered local manufacturers to stop producing changfang machines with immediate effect. The directive is part of measures the government is taking to clampdown on illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey. The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, who gave that directive, stressed...
TrafficUnion Leader

Letter: Prices at the pump are all about supply and demand

To the Editor: On Saturday I bought a partial tank of gasoline for $2.87 a gallon. This is over a dollar more than the $1.81 a gallon I paid about a year ago (an almost 60 percent increase). As most economists would explain, the price is largely a case of supply and demand.
Ventura County, CAcitizensjournal.us

Ventura County Public Health Issues New Health Order Requiring Masking Indoors

Ventura, CA – Ventura County Public Health has issued a new health order requiring all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings when indoors in public settings, with limited exceptions. This order will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021. Businesses and other public entities have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021, to comply. The order will be in effect until 11:59 pm on September 19, 2021, or until it is extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended by the Health Officer. “As of today, we reached a rate of 28 cases per 100,000, a 40% increase. I hope that this order will increase mask usage in Ventura County. I expect that this will have a beneficial effect on the increase in COVID-19 infections we are seeing,” said Public Health Officer Doctor Robert Levin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy