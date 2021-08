Haase went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 2-1 win over Cleveland. Haase has typically provided most of his fantasy value this season through his power production, but he made a rare impact on the bases Saturday. The 28-year-old rookie is locked in atop the depth chart at catcher, and because the Tigers want to keep his potent bat in the lineup, he should have a spot in the lineup at designated hitter on most occasions when he's getting the day off behind the dish. Grayson Greiner will catch in Sunday's series finale while Haase serves as the DH and bats out of the cleanup spot.