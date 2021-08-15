Hatton: Plant names may mean different things to different people

This story originally featured on Field & Stream. Not using a soil test to prepare for planting is like not stretching before a workout. It’s risky and has a high likelihood of keeping you from reaching your goals. Whether you’re establishing a new plot or an area you’ve previously planted, a simple soil test can save you time and quite a bit of money on lime and fertilizer. If you’re new to food plots and anything like I was when I first started, you’re probably thinking, Whoa, I just want to plant some food to attract deer to my property; no need to get technical. Well, the good news is taking a soil test is one of the easiest parts of the entire food plot process, and it isn’t as technical as it sounds.