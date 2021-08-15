Cancel
Amarillo, TX

Hatton: Plant names may mean different things to different people

Amarillo Globe-Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s in a name? Why do we need complicated botanical names, in Latin no less? So that everyone knows exactly what plant is being discussed. What is wrong with common names? Simply put, they may mean different things to different people. An example I encountered after moving back to Amarillo is mountain laurel. Although it is not commonly found in our area, as I started reading and learning about gardening in Texas I saw this name frequently.

