Lockn’ weekend 1 a total bust

By Skeets
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

JRAD actually played two afternoon sets yesterday, but I didn't hear about it until too late. So I paid $700+ for two sets of The Slip 1 hr each. JRAD evening sets were cancelled due to T-storms both Friday and Saturday. More rain forecast for today…. One of the JRAD...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Richmond, VARichmond.com

Top five weekend events: Lockn', Foreigner & Bluegrass Fest

Wrap up the dog days of summer with Tommy Emmanuel at the Dominion Energy Center, Foreigner at After Hours, Bluegrass Fest at Pocahontas, music at Dogwood Dell and more. It’s the second weekend of Lockn’, which is spread out over three weekends this year instead of one. There will be four sets from jam band Goose this weekend, along with music from Dawes, Dr. Dog, Hiss Golden Messenger and more. Lockn’ Farm in Arrington. Single-day ticket, $67.50; three-day pass, $199. LocknFarm.com.
Crockett, TXPosted by
KICKS 105

Bull Riding to Mutton Busting at This Weekend’s Rodeo in Crockett

The 2nd annual Glenn Cunningham Memorial Scholarship Rodeo is coming to Crockett this Saturday. The event will be held at the Porth Ag Arena located 1100 Edmiston Drive. The rodeo itself will get underway at 5:30 p.m., however, if you're a fan of barrel racing, come on out to the arena in the morning. Beginning around 8 a.m., there will be a full morning of barrel racing including a PeeWee division. The top ten riders from the open division will be back for the main rodeo Saturday evening. Cost of admission for the morning barrel racing is $5, and concessions will be available.
Arrington, VADaily Progress

Lockn' Farm turns four-day festival into three musical weekends

While fans of outdoor music festivals have been longing to get back to jamming as usual, the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be in no hurry to go away. Festival organizers who have been searching for ways to get listeners and performers back together again safely are testing all kinds of ideas.
Arrington, VArelix

Tedeschi Trucks Band to Reunite in Full at LOCKN’ Farm

Tedeschi Trucks have announced they will be playing together as a full band for the first time since March of 2020, during their festival at LOCKN’ Farm in Arrington, Va. The festival will take place from Aug. 27 through 29. Though Tedeschi Trucks has persevered through the last year and...
Nelson County, VAcbs19news

Live music has returned to Lockn' Farm

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Live music has returned to Lockn' Farm in Nelson County. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular LOCKN' music festival was canceled last year. But events that got underway on Friday are rocking the community once more. This weekend, Joe Russo's Almost Dead is...
Arrington, VAJamBase

Goose Welcomes Dawes Members At LOCKN’ Farm & Plotting Goosemas VIII At Arena

Goose’s inaugural FRED The Festival continued on Saturday night at the LOCKN’ Farm in Arrington, Virginia. Goose welcomed members of FRED performers Dawes at the end of their second set. In other Goose news, a Pollstar profile on the band revealed that they will make their arena debut at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun for this year’s Goosemas VIII.
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
AstronomyRefinery29

Tonight’s Rare Full Moon In Aquarius Is Bringing Major Surprises

On Sunday, August 22nd, a full moon in Aquarius will perfect in the sky. This will be our second Aquarius full moon of Leo season, an uncommon occurrence. As such, it’s only right that the stars of Aquarius preside over this lunation, since Aquarians are well known for having uncommon and unique affinities. Rare is the Aquarius who, hearing an opinion, doesn’t gently interject: “Hmm, that’s not how I experience it.” While it may feel contrarian, Aquarians rarely mean to disprove the positions of others. Rather, they seek multiplicity and, as a fixed sign, they engage multiplicity steadily, much as the wind carries many waves, as the sky suspends innumerable worlds. They acknowledge your reality, and layer on another.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Announces Celebrity Guest For Monday Night Raw

There’s always room for more. Celebrities have been a part of the wrestling world for a long time now and that is always going to be the case. Bringing in someone who is a known name outside of the wrestling world is going to get some extra attention on the wrestling show, at least in theory, and that is what WWE is betting on for next week’s Monday Night Raw.
Musicloudersound.com

Metallica share killer live performance of Of Wolf And Man

Metallica have shared a throwback video of them performing Of Wolf And Man in Nuremberg, Germany on November 29, 1992. The classic performance is taken from the Live At Frankenhalle DVD, that's included in the remastered deluxe box set of Metallica's fifth album the Black Album. You can watch the performance below.
EntertainmentPosted by
American Songwriter

Neil Diamond’s 10 Greatest Hits

With a mesmerizing voice and Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors under his belt, Neil Diamond is a master of his craft. In addition to writing over 100 songs—38 of them Top 10 singles—including The Monkees “I’m A Believer” and “Red Red Wine” covered by UB40, Diamond has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time.
Musicrock947.com

Dion Shuffle: Boz Scaggs featured on new blues-rock song by doo-wop legend

Boz Scaggs is featured on a brand-new song by doo-wop and rock ‘n’ roll great Dion DiMucci, a grooving blues-rock tune called “I’ve Got to Get to You.”. The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, and will be featured on Dion’s next studio album, which is due out in the fall. Scaggs contributes some guest vocals to the song, which also includes the talents of the father and son guitar duo Joe and Mike Menza.
Sportskolafm.com

Bronze on a busted ankle | Vic Slick |

Olympic skateboarder Jagger Eaton went to Tokyo even though he had a broken ankle, but that didn’t stop him from winning a bronze medal! The 20 year old San Diego skater (native of AZ) pushed through to compete in Tokyo. Read more here & check out interview below on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ with guest host actor-comedian David Spade. Way to go Jagger & congrats!

