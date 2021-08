Click to learn more about author Pranay Agrawal. In a landmark move, earlier this year the Biden administration and other global leaders laid out ambitious pledges aimed at reducing emissions over the coming decades. The U.S. announced that it would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by the end of the decade, while other countries also announced aggressive climate targets. And although these revised goals and targets have resulted in a lot of goodwill and positivity, it is easy to be overwhelmed when it comes to figuring out how exactly we are going to meet these goals in such a short time. Thus, governments and corporations are likely to lean more heavily on technology to speed up innovation.