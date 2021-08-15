Cancel
Video | Referee is disturbingly late in stopping fighter from being choked unconscious at EFC 88

By Adam D Martin
 7 days ago
An MMA referee was disturbingly late in stopping a fighter from being choked unconscious at this weekend’s EFC 88 in South Africa. In a battle of rookie flyweights to open up Saturday’s EFC 88 card in Johannesburg, Julio Plaatjies choked out Teboho Ntene in the first round of their fight with a rear-naked choke submission. However, while it appeared that Ntene had been choked unconscious and Plaatjies told the ref that was the case, the referee refused to stop the fight. The fighter kept the rear-naked choke on for more time than necessary and the fight went completely unconscious. Watch the video of the stoppage below and see for yourself how late it was.

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

