Three Seahawks that disappointed in loss to the Raiders

By Lee Vowell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Seahawks lost their first preseason game of the 2021 season on Saturday and three players stood out as not playing well at all. We learned a few things on Saturday in Seattle’s loss. One is that maybe for the 2021 season, Duane Brown actually is the more important extension than Jamal Adams. Giving Brown another here (for 2022) and getting him into camp before week one is crucial after what we saw against the Raiders.

