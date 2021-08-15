José Abreu ties it up in the 9th, but the Chicago White Sox can’t hold off New York Yankees in an extra-innings loss
First baseman José Abreu gave the team hope with a game-tying solo home run, sending the sellout crowd of 38,477 at Guaranteed Rate Field into a frenzy. But Aaron Judge continued his monster series for the Yankees, driving in the go-ahead run with a single in the 10th against reliever Liam Hendriks. Joey Gallo followed with a two-run homer as the Yankees beat the Sox 7-5.www.chatsports.com
