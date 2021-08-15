José Abreu ties it up in the 9th, but the Chicago White Sox can’t hold off New York Yankees in an extra-innings loss

Britton (0-1) blew the save Thursday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on one hit and a walk in one-third of an inning. After the Yankees had taken an 8-7 lead in the top of the ninth inning, Britton came on to lock things down and quickly retired leadoff hitter Danny Mendick on a groundout. But Seby Zavala worked a walk and Tim Anderson followed with an opposite-field homer to deliver the walk-off win for Chicago. Britton has now blown two of his three save opportunities in the absence of injured closer Aroldis Chapman (elbow). For the season, Britton owns a 6.32 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in 15.2 innings of work.