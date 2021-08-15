Cancel
MLB

José Abreu ties it up in the 9th, but the Chicago White Sox can’t hold off New York Yankees in an extra-innings loss

By Chicago Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst baseman José Abreu gave the team hope with a game-tying solo home run, sending the sellout crowd of 38,477 at Guaranteed Rate Field into a frenzy. But Aaron Judge continued his monster series for the Yankees, driving in the go-ahead run with a single in the 10th against reliever Liam Hendriks. Joey Gallo followed with a two-run homer as the Yankees beat the Sox 7-5.

#The Chicago White Sox
CHICAGO (CBSNewYork/AP) — Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer, Nestor Cortes pitched six solid innings and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Sunday. Luke Voit also hit a two-run homer in the ninth for New York, which went 5-1 in the season series against Chicago. Cortes (1-1) allowed one run and seven hits in his first win since Aug. 6, 2019, versus Baltimore.

