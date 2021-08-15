Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Cheesemakers, aquaculturists, farmers to get grants in Maine

By Meghan Friedmann
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

SYDNEY, Maine (AP) — A cheese guild in Sydney, an aquaculture center in Walpole and the Maine Farmland Trust are among the recipients of the state of Maine's agricultural development grants this year. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said it is awarding about $250,000 in grants this...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Walpole, ME
City
Waldoboro, ME
City
Brunswick, ME
City
Skowhegan, ME
Local
Maine Business
Local
Maine Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Agriculture Commissioner#Cheesemakers#Aquaculturists#Ap#The Maine Farmland Trust#The Maine Cheese Guild#Maine Grains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Sydney
Related
Saint Paul, MNredlakenationnews.com

Livestock Processing Grant Available

St. Paul, MN: Minnesota meat, egg, poultry, and milk processors seeking to start up, modernize, or expand their businesses are encouraged to apply for a new grant program aimed at assisting them. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) anticipates awarding up to $750,000 through its Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation...
Headland, ALwdhn.com

How federal grants are failing some local farmers

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — Early this year, the Alabama Department of Agriculture received $14 million for a relief program for farmers impacted by Hurricane Michael. Now, four months later as farmers are halfway through crop season, some still haven’t seen that money and need it. After dealing with storm season...
Agriculturealleghenymountainradio.org

Assistance Available for Timber Harvesters and Haulers

According to a press release from Virginia Cooperative Extension, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced pandemic assistance for timber harvesters and haulers. The USDA is providing up to $200 million to provide relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that have experienced losses due to COVID-19 as part of the USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency through Oct. 15, 2021. The Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program (PATHH) is administered by the Farm Service Agency in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service. The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, authorized this critical assistance for the timber industry. Timber harvesting and hauling businesses that have experienced a gross revenue loss of at least 10% during the period of January 1 and December 1, 2020, compared to the period of January 1 and December 1, 2019, are encouraged to apply.
Agriculturekxnet.com

ND Agriculture Department offering grants for soil health

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture announced this week a new program to improve soil health in the state. The Soil Health Cover Crop Grant Program was made possible through funding provided by the 67th legislative assembly. The Agriculture Department will provide cost-share assistance to producers through a lottery system.
Maine StateDown East

Maine’s Rwanda Bean Is Committed to Its Coffee Farmers

Rwanda Bean Company is, it seems safe to say, the first coffee shop to have locations both in Maine and in the small eastern African republic of Rwanda. Not even the transnational coffee leviathan Starbucks can stake that claim. And while many U.S. coffee roasters talk the talk about a commitment to the places and people producing their beans, Rwanda Bean’s relationship to its coffee source is especially personal.
Benton Harbor, MI22 WSBT

Benton Harbor Farmers Market receives nearly $95,000 grant

A local farmers market is growing after a fresh funding announcement today. A nearly $95,000 grant will be used to build a new pavilion in Benton Harbor. We visited the market, where vendors have mixed feelings about the investment. United States Senator Debbie Stabenow says funding to construct a pavilion...
Maine Statewabi.tv

Five Maine community organizations receive $1 million federal grant

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The US Department of Health and Human Services awarded a $1 million grant to five community organizations in Maine with the goal of increasing vaccine access for all. The award went to Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness, Maine Access Immigrant Network, New Mainers Public Health Initiative,...
Maine Statewkitfm.com

Rural infrastructure projects around Maine get boost

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (AP) — A federal-state partnership is giving a boost to economic development and infrastructure projects around Maine. The projects are mostly located in rural areas and they are receiving about $4.9 million through the Northern Border Regional Commission’s State Economic and Infrastructure Development Investment Program. The island town of Vinalhaven is receiving one of the largest grants, which is a $1 million award to improve infrastructure along Main Street to help dozens of businesses. Other projects are slated for Hermon, Pittsfield, Guilford and other communities.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Is The State Of Maine Getting Another Fair? Sort Of…

We are in the thick of Maine's agricultural fair season. Bangor State Fair is wrapped up for the year, Topsham Fair just ended, the Skowhegan State Fair is happening now, and both Windsor and Fryeburg fair is upon us. That means that Summer is coming to an end, and school will be in session before we know it.
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Farmer-Veteran Grant Helps Marine Transition into Beekeeping

Jesus Toro is a man with a plan. The son of a farmworker and a former Marine helicopter mechanic, Toro’s goal is to become a fulltime beekeeper within three years, servicing orchards in California and the Pacific Northwest. A just-awarded Farmer Veteran Coalition grant – funded by Farm Credit – will be a big step toward achieving that goal.
Charlotte, MIWILX-TV

Infrastructure bill would help farmers get online

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Much of the focus on the federal infrastructure bill has been on roads and public transportation, but there’s much more built into it like improving access to internet in rural areas. The plan includes $65 billion for broadband internet access. Michigan is expected to get $100...
CharitiesSun-Journal

Arts fund open for Maine-based grant proposals

The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Expansion Arts Fund is accepting proposals from nonprofits for grants of up to $10,000 for certain arts organizations and arts-based programs. Those Maine programs must serve rural communities and/or Black, Indigenous, and other people of color, particularly in areas with limited access to the arts.
Williamsburg, KYCorbin News Journal

Tractor Supply honors W’burg veteran farmer with small business grant

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, recently donated $100,000 to the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC), including awarding $1,000 gift cards to 50 military veterans nationwide to support their agriculture businesses and $50,000 from the Tractor Supply Company Foundation to support additional programming and grants.
Maine Statewagmtv.com

Maine DOL extends deadline for ‘Back to Work’ grant

AUGSUTA, Maine (WABI) - 386 businesses are taking part in the state’s Back to Work incentive program, according to the Maine Department of Labor. The latest data shows more than 400 employees are eligible for up to 15-hundred dollars. They must be hired between June 15th and July 25th of...
Maine Statewgan.com

$10M grant to help Maine businesses near US-Canada border

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A $10 million grant program provided by the federal CARES Act will support Maine businesses and organizations near U.S.-Canada border crossings, Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday. The program also will help Maine charter transportation businesses statewide. “Maine’s border businesses rely on tourism from our northern neighbors...
AgricultureFarm and Dairy

Farmer, doctor encourages rural communities to get vaccinated

Farmers put up with a lot of misinformation about modern agriculture. There are numerous articles on the many misconceptions that exist. Talk with just about any farmer, and he or she will welcome discussions about safe and abundant food production and the groceries you buy, land and environmental protection, treatment of livestock and the labor force that gets products from the field to your table.
AgricultureNews Now Warsaw

Grant opening next month for farmers of “specialty crops”

(Network Indiana) — A federal program to help growers of less common crops is a little bigger this year, due to the pandemic. Since 2004, the U-S-D-A has given states “specialty crop” grants for fruits, vegetables, nuts, herbs, flowers and honey. Indiana typically receives about a million dollars. This year, Indiana has an extra 600-thousand dollars to work with due to the pandemic relief bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy