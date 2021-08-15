Cheesemakers, aquaculturists, farmers to get grants in Maine

According to a press release from Virginia Cooperative Extension, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced pandemic assistance for timber harvesters and haulers. The USDA is providing up to $200 million to provide relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that have experienced losses due to COVID-19 as part of the USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency through Oct. 15, 2021. The Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program (PATHH) is administered by the Farm Service Agency in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service. The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, authorized this critical assistance for the timber industry. Timber harvesting and hauling businesses that have experienced a gross revenue loss of at least 10% during the period of January 1 and December 1, 2020, compared to the period of January 1 and December 1, 2019, are encouraged to apply.