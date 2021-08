My son and his wife live near Sacramento, California, where the nearby wildfires are sending, in his words, “toxic smoke into the city, making our lives pretty miserable.”. This past Friday to escape the smoke, he and his wife traveled down the coast for an evening away. But on their return, as soon as they reached Davis, he reports, they “were surrounded by thick smoke. It was scary — surreal, too, because less than two hours earlier we’d been enjoying fresh air and live music in a beautiful park. I felt as though we were driving straight into the apocalypse.”