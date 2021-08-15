Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

McCaul: Biden's 'gonna have blood on his hands' over Afghanistan withdrawal

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Irhy9_0bSHSyBh00

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) on Sunday said President Biden is "gonna have blood on his hands" over his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan as the Taliban encroaches on the country's capital of Kabul.

"This is gonna be a stain on this president and his presidency. And I think he's gonna have blood on his hands from what they did," McCaul said while appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" to discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

"They totally blew this one. They completely underestimated the strength of the Taliban," McCaul, the top-ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, added.

Numerous GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.), have pinned the blame for the current situation on both the Trump and Biden administrations. "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper asked if McCaul shared this view.

The Texas representative argued that, regardless of what the prior administration did, the current situation is taking place while Biden is president and therefore falls on his shoulders.

"[Biden] owns this. Absolutely, 100 percent, he owns it. He made the decision, and what's worse, Jake, is when you and I started to get engaged on this, once he made the decision, he could have done certain things. He could have planned for it. He could have had a strategy for this, but instead they had no strategy," McCaul said.

Tapper noted that the Trump administration had signaled that it was somewhat receptive to the Taliban and discussed inviting the insurgent group to Camp David at one point.

"Well, I think their strategy was ... they knew that a transitional government would have to necessarily include the Taliban," McCaul said. "I don't think anybody likes the Taliban."

"The consequences from a national security standpoint are severe because now they can say they defeated the United States in Afghanistan, the infidel, just like they defeated the Soviet Union. This will have long-term ramifications," McCaul said.

Comments / 3

The Hill

The Hill

325K+
Followers
33K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mccaul
Person
Ben Sasse
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Liz Cheney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Blood#Cnn#Republican#Gop#Cnnsotu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
Presidential ElectionCNN

Trump and Biden agree on this

(CNN) — Almost every US president of the last 70 years has been haunted by the aftereffects of two watershed events: the notorious 1938 "peace in our time" agreement struck at Munich between British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and the 1949 Communist victory in China's civil war.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Nikki Haley faults Biden for "embarrassing failure" in Afghanistan

Washington — Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blamed President Biden for the chaos in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of the country, calling it an "embarrassing failure" of the U.S. government. "They surrendered Bagram Air Force Base, which was a major NATO hub. They surrendered $85...
WorldKRON4

Biden planning to give an update on situation in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military is considering “creative ways” to get Americans and others into the Kabul airport for evacuation from Afghanistan amid “acute” security threats, Biden administration officials said, and the Pentagon on Sunday ordered six U.S. commercial airlines to help move evacuees from temporary sites outside of Afghanistan.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
K2 Radio

Liz Cheney: Biden Handed Terrorists An Entire Country

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney appeared on NBC's 'Meet the Press' on Sunday to discuss fallout from President Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. The move has been criticized by many in the Republican party. Senator Barrasso stated that 'Biden is showing the world his incompetence and ineptness," in an interview with Fox News. Now, Cheney is saying something similar, stating that Biden's decision put the power back in the hands of the Taliban, which undercuts everything the US Military has been trying to achieve throughout the past 20 years.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's own security adviser blames him for Taliban surrender

President Biden has offered his most forceful defense yet of the nation’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, a withdrawal that most Americans support. At the same time, some of Donald Trump’s own top advisers are blaming Trump for much of the chaos now occurring in Afghanistan. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the situation.Aug. 20, 2021.
POTUSWashington Times

Biden to meet with G7 leaders on Afghanistan crisis

President Biden this week will meet virtually with the leaders of other Group of Seven nations to discuss the chaotic evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday. “The leaders will discuss continuing our close coordination on Afghanistan policy and evacuating our citizens, the brave Afghans...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

GOP's Sasse says Biden is drifting into 'hostage situation' in Afghanistan

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said Sunday that the Biden administration's "incompetence" has pushed the United States toward a "hostage situation" in Afghanistan. "They abandoned Bagram Air Force Base in one of the stupidest military blunders in all of U.S. history," he told Fox News' Chris Wallace, referring to the decision to leave the base, which is outside of Kabul, and use only the capital's Hamid Karzai International Airport for evacuation flights. "Now we're left in a situation where we're relying on a civilian airport ... that has only one runway."

Comments / 3

Community Policy