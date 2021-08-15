Field of Dreams movie sales surge after last week's game

Just another sign of the impact Thursday's memorable Field of Dreams game had on America. Amazon's website reports that the Field of Dreams Blu-Ray, normally floating somewhere in the 3,500s for sales rankings, shot all the way up to #6 after the dramatic presentation and game that ended in a memorable walk off home run.In Amazon's "movers and shakers" category, which highlights films selling dramatically higher than previously, it was no contest. Five versions of the film all were found in the Top 15, including the region-free Blu-Ray which shot up more than 60,000%.It was also a boon for actor Kevin Costner, who starred in the film. Two more films, A Perfect World and For the Love of the Game, featuring Costner also cracked the Top 10.TV ratings for the game were also through the roof. Making the Field of Dreams game the most-watched regular season baseball game in more than 16 years. It's no wonder MLB plans to return next year, and many are calling on the league to commit to an annual event in Dyersville.