What we learned: Volleyball wrap-up from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolleyball at Tokyo 2020, in 2021 was as unpredictable as it was enthralling. Both men’s and women’s competitions saw countries never before crowned Olympic champions. The women of the United States, who had been hunting for so long finally added gold to their wanting medal collection after they beat Brazil in the final 3-0.

