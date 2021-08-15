Cancel
Animals

Goose love, in sickness and in health

CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Wildlife Center in Massachusetts has treated thousands of injured animals, but one recent case stands out: A Canada goose named Arnold with a badly-damaged foot, who was visited each day during his convalescence by his mate, dubbed Amelia. Steve Hartman reports on an inspiring avian couple.

