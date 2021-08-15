The Casper Star-Tribune is moving downtown

The Casper Star-Tribune has been around for more than 130 years, about as long as Wyoming has been a state, and we are not going anywhere — except to a new, modern space. The Star-Tribune building on Star Lane has been on the market for a couple years now and recently sold. That the building was on the market likely doesn’t come as a surprise to many readers. We’ve been running announcements in our printed paper for a couple of years, and there’s been a large real estate sign in front of the building announcing its availability throughout this process. We’re excited for a number of reasons, including that a new business is moving into the building, which will help stimulate our economy.