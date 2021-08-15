Cancel
Hartford, CT

Letter: Gevanter 'knows her way around Hartford'

By Beth Krumeich
Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexis Gevanter will be an effective voice for our town from Day One in the state Senate. As an attorney and mother of two children, Alexis is prepared to tackle the most important issues facing our town, education, the economy and the environment. Alexis has distinguished herself as a prominent advocate for gun safety and knows her way around Hartford. Not only does Alexis know our delegates to the state House, but also the Congressional delegation as well.

