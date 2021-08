Urena (groin) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday and threw 13 pitches in a scoreless inning, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. It's not the type of length you'd expect from a starter to begin a rehab assignment, so it's worth keeping an eye on his workload in subsequent outings. Urena landed on the shelf with groin tightness in mid-July, and a shift to the bullpen would allow for a shorter rehab stint and quicker return to the majors since he wouldn't need to build up to a starter's workload. For now it's unclear how the Tigers plan to utilize the right-hander once he's healthy.