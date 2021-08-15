Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tecumseh, MI

Tecumseh school board adopts new Chromebook policy

Daily Telegram
 7 days ago

TECUMSEH — The Tecumseh Public Schools board approved a new Chromebook policy at its meeting Monday. “The Chromebook policy it talks about how students are supposed to treat the Chromebooks as far as what the rules are if there is damage, how it is paid for. It outlines the insurance that should be purchased for it; just general guidelines on how to handle the Chromebook, what software should be added on the Chromebook and what should not be loaded on the Chromebook, how you should take care of the Chromebooks,” board President Tony Rebottaro said.

www.lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Tecumseh, MI
Education
City
Tecumseh, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Pets#Tecumseh School Board#Myschoolbucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Computersxda-developers

ASUS Chromebook CX9 Review: The new king of Chromebooks

When ASUS unveiled the new Chromebook CX9 at CES 2021, the Chrome OS community went wild. Premium consumer Chromebooks are few and far between, especially devices with a gorgeous build like the CX9. The wait was a long one, with nearly 7 months between the initial unveiling and preorders going live. Like many others, I’ve been looking forward to this Chromebook since January. Two weeks ago, I jumped to preorder the top model of the CX9 available at launch.
Holmen, WILa Crosse Tribune

Some parents question Holmen schools' mask-optional policy at board meeting

Whether the School District of Holmen will have in-person learning with mask-wearing as optional when students return to school could depend on the spread of Covid 19 and its variants. However, during the public participation portion of the school board's Monday night meeting, several parents argued for mask wearing indoors....
Computerslifewire.com

Apple Should Totally Bring Its Windows Password Manager to the Mac

Why does Apple make a password-manager app for Windows, but not for the Mac, iPad, or iPhone?. The latest update to Apple’s iCloud for Windows adds a password manager, which lets you access your iCloud keychain on your Windows computer. Back at the start of the year, Apple also made its iCloud password manager available as an extension for the Chrome browser. And yet, on the Mac and iOS, you have to dig deep into the settings apps or into Safari’s preferences to access your passwords. Isn’t this all a bit of a mess?
Electronicsxda-developers

Best Acer Chromebook 15 cases: TIMBUK2, Nacuwa, and more

The new Acer Chromebook 15 is one of the most popular devices running Chrome OS today. Using your Acer Chromebook 15 out and about daily comes with some inherent risks. It’s possible to drop your device and damage it while working. Chromebooks are made to be portable. To protect your investment when you’re out and about, you can grab a sleeve or bag at a fairly low price. This is even more important if you have a touch-enabled Chromebook. Most of these options are on sale often, making the deal even sweeter. With so many different cases and sleeves available, you can find something that fits your personal style and has functionality for daily work and play.
Computerslaptopmag.com

What to do if your Chromebook is not booting up

Chromebooks are generally long-lasting machines, and their software is supported for years by Google. That doesn’t mean they’re immune to malfunctions, however. Most Chromebooks ship with entry-level hardware, which makes them even more susceptible to system failures. But if your Chromebook isn’t turning on, you don’t need to panic right away.
ComputersHot Hardware

From H610E To X699, Intel's Entire 600-Series Motherboard Chipset Family For Alder Lake Leaks

Like everyone else, we are waiting to find out if Alder Lake can live up to the hype, and be a competitive product for all of next year—will it be all that and a bag of chips, in other words. A spattering of Alder Lake benchmark leaks have been promising, but not definitive. Part of the recipe for success, of course, is the chipset, and Intel is readying new ones well. How many, exactly? A whole bunch, apparently.
Softwaregitconnected.com

How to Install Virtual Environments in Jupyter Notebook on Windows

This article installs a virtual environment in Jupyter Notebook. It clones an arbitrary repository and installs the packages needed to create and install the virtual environment in Jupyter Notebook. It creates and activates the virtual environment and installs the packages required by repository. It also installs, uses, and removes the virtual environment in Jupyter Notebook.
Softwareaddictivetips.com

How to remove watermark in Microsoft Word

Watermarks are a simple way to keep images and videos from being plagiarised. This concept works fairly well for documents as well if the document cannot be edited. You will find that, unlike images and videos, a watermark applied to a document e.g., a DOC or DOCX document created in Microsoft Word is easy to use.
Cell Phonesausdroid.net

Enpass introduces cloudless sync to increase security for your password vault

Enpass is one of the seemingly endless password management options, but last week they pushed towards the front of the pack. The feature introduced removes the need to sync your password vault via the cloud on your devices. While they do have multiple cloud storage options, Enpass is one of the options that doesn’t rely on their storage but on your cloud accounts.
Softwarewindowsreport.com

Intel’s ‘Thread Director’ Boosts Windows 11 CPU Performance

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. This new configuration is expected to work with Windows 11. The system is expected...
Electronicscommunitynewscorp.com

The AYN Odin portable console is coming to Indiegogo

After a first teaser in July, the veil finally rises on AYN’s Odin console. Dline in three versions, at some point it will be necessary to look for something more than the selected SoC, which leads to changes to certain functionalities. The Lite version contains a Mediatek Density D900 SoC...
Softwarecloudsavvyit.com

How to Manage Linux Wi-Fi Networks With Nmtui

Nmtui is a terminal application which lets you manage your Wi-Fi connections on Linux distributions that use NetworkManager. It exposes most of the functionality of the Nmcli CLI in a basic graphical interface. Nmtui is short for Network Manager Text User Interface. It presents a curses-based TUI containing interactive prompts....
ComputersThe Windows Club

Best Free PDF Editor Online Tools that are Cloud-based

This post mentions the best free cloud-based PDF editor tools. These are basically the PDF editors that work in a web browser. You can sign up for these cloud PDF editing services and then log in to use them. These let you import a PDF, edit it, and then save the edited PDFs on the cloud. Plus, you can also download the edited PDFs to your PC.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Xiaomi to address the proximity sensor issue on some of its phones

There's been a number of complaints in Xiaomi's user community about some of its recent phones and their proximity sensors. And it appears that the company has listened and has a plan to address those issues. The exact root of the problem hasn't been confirmed, but some users believe it's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy