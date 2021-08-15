Tecumseh school board adopts new Chromebook policy

The new Acer Chromebook 15 is one of the most popular devices running Chrome OS today. Using your Acer Chromebook 15 out and about daily comes with some inherent risks. It’s possible to drop your device and damage it while working. Chromebooks are made to be portable. To protect your investment when you’re out and about, you can grab a sleeve or bag at a fairly low price. This is even more important if you have a touch-enabled Chromebook. Most of these options are on sale often, making the deal even sweeter. With so many different cases and sleeves available, you can find something that fits your personal style and has functionality for daily work and play.