Tecumseh school board adopts new Chromebook policy
TECUMSEH — The Tecumseh Public Schools board approved a new Chromebook policy at its meeting Monday. “The Chromebook policy it talks about how students are supposed to treat the Chromebooks as far as what the rules are if there is damage, how it is paid for. It outlines the insurance that should be purchased for it; just general guidelines on how to handle the Chromebook, what software should be added on the Chromebook and what should not be loaded on the Chromebook, how you should take care of the Chromebooks,” board President Tony Rebottaro said.www.lenconnect.com
