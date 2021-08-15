Cancel
Premier League

Barcelona monitor Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Alexandre Lacazette

By Max Cooper
90min.com
 7 days ago

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, and the Blaugrana are considering launching a swap deal to land one of the pair. Coach Ronald Koeman has claimed that the Catalan giants are in the market for a new striker, and they have written up a shortlist of summer targets - provided they are able to find a new home for outcast Martin Braithwaite.

