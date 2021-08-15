Barcelona monitor Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Alexandre Lacazette

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette will both miss Arsenal’s season opener against Brentford, according to Charles Watts and David Ornstein. The Gunners’ attacking duo are both ill and have missed training the last few days. Both were likely slated to start before getting sick, at least based on the lineup that started against Tottenham in the last preseason match. Regardless of their form and how you rate them, they will be missed. Arsenal are better with them in the lineup or at least available than without.