Barcelona monitor Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Alexandre Lacazette
Barcelona are keeping tabs on Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, and the Blaugrana are considering launching a swap deal to land one of the pair. Coach Ronald Koeman has claimed that the Catalan giants are in the market for a new striker, and they have written up a shortlist of summer targets - provided they are able to find a new home for outcast Martin Braithwaite.www.90min.com
