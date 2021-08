TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera's swing sent the ball 400 feet to deep right-center field, over the wall and into the bullpen. This ball sounded different coming off his bat, considering the 104.1 mph exit velocity. There was no doubt about it. The 38-year-old pummeled the changeup from Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Steven Matz to become the 28th player in MLB history to reach 500 career home runs. The milestone moment included a celebration from both teams, a standing ovation from the fans and an ensuing curtain call to create a beautiful atmosphere at Rogers Centre.