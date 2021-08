Learn the history of this ultra-popular Jeep and why the current Cherokee just doesn’t stack up…. For many Jeep enthusiasts, the Cherokee XJ holds a special place in their heart. With a production run spanning from 1984 to 2001 it certainly was influential, helping countless people travel through the outdoors as well as navigate life in the city. While many have survived, finding one for a good deal these days is becoming increasingly difficult as owners cling to them since there really is no Jeep like these made today.