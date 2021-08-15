Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Tito Ortiz Says 'I Have No Respect' for Anderson Silva Ahead of Triller Fight

By Tyler Conway, @jtylerconway
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTito Ortiz says he lost all respect for Anderson Silva ahead of their boxing match on Triller because Silva requested the fight be held at 195 pounds. "He wants me down to 195. He's fought at 205 over six times of his career, and he wants me down to 195, so it shows that he's afraid of my power," Ortiz told TMZ Sports. "... I lost respect for the guy, man. He's one of the best in the world in mixed martial arts, but I have no respect to him."

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Cesar Chavez
Person
Tito Ortiz
Person
Anderson Silva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Drops Logan Paul Fight Bombshell

The former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz had previously said that he would return to the cage this year. He had also challenged YouTuber-turned-pro boxer, Logan Paul, to a bout. Ortiz recently took to his Twitter account and wrote:. “you missed the bus homie.”. Tito seemed to imply that...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Leaks ‘Rigged’ Floyd Mayweather Fight In Video

Tito Ortiz alongside his upcoming opponent and UFC legend Anderson Silva were part of the Triller boxing fight press conference. He went on to speak about his upcoming bout with ‘The Spider’ and said that he wants to have fun with the boxing bout. Tito Ortiz opens up on his...
Los Angeles, CAmmanews.com

Tito Ortiz Releases First Statement Since Silva Fight Announcement

Tito Ortiz has spoken out about his upcoming boxing match with Anderson Silva. MMAFighting initially reported that Triller is adding Silva vs. Ortiz to the Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort card on Sept. 11. Triller later made it official. The action will be held inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Silva is fresh off an upset victory over former boxing world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Anderson Silva Opens As Massive Favorite Over Tito Ortiz In Boxing Match

Anderson Silva will return to the boxing ring on September 11 against Tito Ortiz under the Triller Fight Club banner and the Brazilian has opened as a huge favorite. Ortiz recently tweeted he had signed a fight contract and many were curious to see who it was against. Many assumed it would be an MMA fight but this week, it was confirmed that Ortiz will box Silva in the co-main event of the Triller Fight Club event that sees Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort in the main event. The event will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
UFCmymmanews.com

Anderson Silva on Triller, PRIDE, and Michael Jackson

Anderson Silva addressed the media virtually ahead of his upcoming boxing bout against Tito Ortiz at Triller Fight Club. This contest goes down on September 11th and the two former UFC champions are slated to don the big gloves. This eight-round cruiserweight affair is the co-feature behind Oscar De La...
UFCMMA Fighting

Anderson Silva’s son Kalyl ‘surprised’ by 8-second KO in kickboxing debut, in no rush for MMA move

Kalyl Silva’s debut in amateur kickboxing lasted only eight seconds, and he didn’t see it coming. Silva, the 22-year-old son of former UFC middleweight king Anderson Silva, stepped into the ring on Aug. 13 to face Anthony Reynaga in a 159-pound match at FightersRep 10, and he ended the contest with the very first strike he threw. Silva expected Reynaga to use his hands more and reacted quickly to a kick early in the bout.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Leaks Bad Paycheck Before Silva Fight

Tito Ortiz recently wrote on Instagram why he quit the Huntington Beach City Council to fight Anderson Silva. Kamaru Usman Reveals Top UFC Star Uses Drugs. “1200 a month is not paying the bill and not worth dragging my name threw the mud. They are very corrupt. I’m just to honest.”
Huntington Beach, CAMMA Fighting

Tito Ortiz done with politics after brief reign as mayor: ‘When they started attacking my character … I knew I needed to walk away’

Tito Ortiz is done with political office after a brief six-month reign as the mayor of Huntington Beach, Calif. The former UFC champion, who was sworn in as mayor for his hometown this past December, ultimately stepped down in June while offering his resignation after claiming he was a victim of “character assassination” and the constant attacks led him to fear for the safety of his family.
UFCmmanews.com

Anderson Silva Gives Up Hope Of Having His Biggest Dream Fight

Anderson Silva once longed for a dream match with Roy Jones Jr. but it appears that goal has been fading. Silva is a decorated mixed martial artist. He is a future UFC Hall of Famer and remains the longest reigning middleweight champion in the promotion’s history. He recently transitioned into the world of boxing, defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision in a massive upset.
UFCPosted by
Fightful

Report: Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz Boxing Match Targeted For September

A boxing bout between former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz is reportedly in the works. MMAFighting's Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin were the first to report the news of a possible matchup between Silva and Ortiz. According to MMAFighting's report Triller Fight Club is planning on holding the Silva-Ortiz bout as part of their upcoming September 11 event from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California that will be headlined by a main event bout between former six-division world boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya and former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort. The fight between Silva and Ortiz is expected to take place at a catchweight of 195 pounds as well.
UFCBloody Elbow

Tito Ortiz promotes upcoming Triller fight while wearing QAnon shirt

Tito Ortiz remains a staunch supporter of the far right QAnon conspiracy movement. The former UFC light-heavyweight champion posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words WWG1WGA, which is a QAnon slogan that stands for ‘where we go one, we go all.’. The QAnon...
Combat SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mike Tyson Has Some Advice For His Son Who Wants To Fight Jake Paul

Mike Tyson’s son wants in on the fight game. More specifically, he wants to fight Jake Paul. Some fathers might enjoy watching their sons follow in their footsteps, but let the record show, the former Heavyweight Champion Of The World is not one of those dads. He wants no part of his son Amir boxing and in fact, has some advice for what he should do instead.
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Mike Tyson’s Son Hopes To Fight Logan Paul, Boxing Legend Opposes

Mike Tyson isn’t exactly gung-ho over the idea of his son boxing Logan Paul. Tyson was once the most feared heavyweight in all of boxing. Despite being at a great size disadvantage for most of his fights, Tyson’s punching power was too much for most to handle. He even became the undisputed heavyweight champion.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

What Sugar Ray Leonard Said About Fighting Manny Pacquiao

Imagine a fight between Leonard and Pacquiao at welterweight back in the day. Speed and combinations galore and sure, Leonard would have had some reach advantage, but nonetheless, a brilliant fight it would have been. When asked about it here is what Leonard told EsNews YouTube (hat tip):. Pacquiao returns...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Tyson Fury ‘Knocked Out’ Before Wilder Fight

Coach Malik Scott views the delay for his fighter Deontay Wilder’s trilogy match against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury as a positive because it now gives them more time to prepare for the fight on October 9th. Interestingly, Malik doesn’t believe Fury’s COVID-19 excuse for why he couldn’t face the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy