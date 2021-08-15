Tito Ortiz Says 'I Have No Respect' for Anderson Silva Ahead of Triller Fight
Tito Ortiz says he lost all respect for Anderson Silva ahead of their boxing match on Triller because Silva requested the fight be held at 195 pounds. "He wants me down to 195. He's fought at 205 over six times of his career, and he wants me down to 195, so it shows that he's afraid of my power," Ortiz told TMZ Sports. "... I lost respect for the guy, man. He's one of the best in the world in mixed martial arts, but I have no respect to him."bleacherreport.com
