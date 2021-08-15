Tito Ortiz Says 'I Have No Respect' for Anderson Silva Ahead of Triller Fight

Anderson Silva will return to the boxing ring on September 11 against Tito Ortiz under the Triller Fight Club banner and the Brazilian has opened as a huge favorite. Ortiz recently tweeted he had signed a fight contract and many were curious to see who it was against. Many assumed it would be an MMA fight but this week, it was confirmed that Ortiz will box Silva in the co-main event of the Triller Fight Club event that sees Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort in the main event. The event will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.