Booka600 Links Up With Gunna For The Introspective New Single "London"

By Joshua Robinson
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTF artist Booka600 has been one of the hardest-working rising rappers out of Chicago this year. Following his Homeless EP last year, Booka600 has been kicking his career into overdrive as of late, starting with his heavy presence on Loyal Bros earlier this year. With seven impressive features on the Lil Durk and OTF compilation project, the Chicago artist made a strong impression with listeners, positioning himself to have a major breakout year.

Comments / 0

