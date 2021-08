The Arizona Diamondbacks will meet with the Colorado Rockies in MLB action in Coors Field, CO, on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 8:40 PM (EDT). The Diamondbacks are returning from a three-game sweep of the Phillies, and they no longer have MLB’s worst record. Arizona beat Philadelphia 6-2 at home on Thursday, thanks to Starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner’s (7-7) one-run performance over 8 innings. When producing four or more runs, the Diamondbacks claimed four consecutive matches. After dominating six of their last seven games, the Diamondbacks are looking for a victory.