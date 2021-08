ULTRAKILL – Wrath Update. Ultrakill burst onto the scene in 2020 as a mix between DMC and Doom. It was so good that we called it Doom Slayer’s power fantasy. Since the game is in early access, it is being released in parts. Greed, the previous update, brought with it many nifty additions such as dual wielding, new bosses, new levels and A WHOLE NEW MODE called SANDBOX. So, it is quite clear why we are excited for the second expansion that consists of the 5th sin, Wrath. We don’t know much about the expansion besides a submerged level that was shown at Realms Deep. But, we are keeping an eye on it for sure.