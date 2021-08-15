The Villages, Florida – Joseph Lucian Herndon died on Sunday afternoon, August 8, 2021, of complications from cancer and chemotherapy in The Villages, Florida. Born in Camden, Tennessee on November 14, 1948, he was the second child of Joe Ted Herndon and Anita Hicks Herndon of Bruceton, Tennessee. He attended school in Bruceton, college at University of the South Sewanee, and graduated with a Masters from Columbia University. A historical preservationist by trade, his resume is studded with extensive rehabilitation projects from around the globe — Old Spanish Fort (1730) in Pascagoula, Mississippi; Qasr Ibrihim (1600’s) in Hoffuf, Saudi Arabia; the Old Post Office (1897) in Washington, D.C.; The Rugby Colony (1880’s) in Rugby, Tennessee; Union Station (1900) in Nashville, Tennessee; The Germantown neighborhood revitalization (1840’s) in Nashville, Tennessee; The Biltmore Hotel (1926) in Miami, Florida and numerous others. He was a member of the Catholic Church and a great friend to all who knew him. His parents and only sister, Karen Herndon Miller of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, predecease him.