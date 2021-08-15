Morning fog south, more storms on the way

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been an active weekend around the state as areas south received soaking rains Saturday. This even caused some flooded/closed roadways in Otero and Chaves Counties. Just north of Alamogordo received between 2-4″ of rainfall. Thankfully, we’ll get a chance to dry out Sunday in the south as new storms build across northern New Mexico. These storms will arrive around dinnertime and produce some more local heavy rainfall for Taos, Sante Fe, and ABQ. High temperatures will begin rebounding near 80 degrees in the south and mid to upper 80s in the north.