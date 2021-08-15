Crooked California Politicians Busted For Rigged Election

Crooked politicians charged in election fraud

California State News by Cheryl Lightfoot, West Coast Crime and Justice Correspondent

Cops say crooked California politicians conspired to commit election fraud. Not six people have been arrested. The arrests were made after a Los Angeles-area councilman and others allegedly rigged the voting runoff election he won by one vote, officials say.

A Compton city councilman and five other people were charged with obtaining fraudulent votes in a runoff election that was ultimately decided by only one vote, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Councilman Isaac Galvan, 34, Jace Dawson, 34, Kimberly Chaouch, 48, Toni Morris, 34, Barry Reed, 61 and Reginald Streeter, 51, have all been charged with conspiracy to commit election fraud. Galvan also faces one count of attempted bribery with intent to influence an election, officials said.

According to the criminal complaint against Galvan and Dawson, one of his opponents in an April primary for Galvan’s council seat, worked together to direct voters from outside the council district to cast ballots for Galvan in a June runoff.

At least three improper ballots were counted in the runoff election, which was enough for Galvan to win the election, according to the complaint.

Chaouch, Morris, Reed and Streeter are alleged to have registered to vote at Dawson’s address in Compton, even though they didn’t reside there. All four are charged with voting illegally in the election.

Galvan ended up winning the election over challenger Andre Spicer, with the final count a nail-biting 855 to 854.

Galvan is also accused of trying to bribe a registrar employee as she was counting ballots on election night, officials said.

Galvan and Dawson pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday and were released on their own recognizance. A follow-up hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17th. The remaining defendants will be arraigned at a later date.

Official Says It's Safe To Vote

“Elections are the cornerstone of our democratic nation. We must do everything in our power to protect the integrity of the electorate process and to ensure that elections are free and fair,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “The people of Los Angeles County expect and deserve a government that is free of political corruption at every level.”

Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan explained how investigators cracked the case, saying that records associated with the department’s voting model, voter registration records and vote by mail ballots helped in identifying “suspicious activity” in Compton’s general election.

He added that despite this instance of fraud, the fact that officials were able to discover this fraudulent activity means that voters should be confident in the county’s voting system.

“Voting by mail is a safe and secure method of voting and has been for many years,” Logan said. “Malicious actors who break the law and participate in voter fraud will be discovered, investigated, and held to account.”

The case remains under investigation by the DA’s Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office.

