Supermarket Collapse: Nevada Rescuers Pull Victim From Rubble

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 7 days ago

Clark County Nevada Government

Nevada State News by Cheryl Lightfoot

A Nevada supermarket is in ruins after the front of the building collapsed early Saturday morning. Four people were injured when an awning collapsed and took the front of the building with it the La Bonita supermarket in Las Vegas early Saturday morning – a collapse that had it happened at a later hour, could have been much worse.

Clark County Fire Battalion Chief Steve Broadwell said reports of the collapse reached authorities at 6:18 a.m. Saturday, sending them racing to La Bonita Supermarket in Las Vegas.

Rescue crews extracted a victim who was trapped beneath the debris. Rescuers checked for gas or electric issues at the collapse site, then cleared the rest of the rubble to check for other victims, but none were found, Broadwell said.

The Clark County Building Department tweeted that it has advised the property owner to hire an engineer to assess what caused the damage.

Manager Thanks God

Nobody suffered any life-threatening injuries, but General Manager Armando Martinez said in an official statement that could have been a different story had the collapse happen at a later hour when more people were around.

"At this moment, we can only thank God that this happened so early in the morning and not during busier hours," the store said in the statement.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the collapse.

The store closed after the collapse and Martinez said it’s going to stay that way until further notice. Employees will be given medical and emotional support before being assigned to a new store.

What do you think about this story? Let us know in the comments.

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

